Dolores Catania teases epic Rails Steakhouse fight in RHONJ Season 14: ‘No coming back’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 hasn’t even begun yet, but Dolores Catania has already teased a life-altering dinner for the cast.

Bravo released a new RHONJ teaser with a cast dinner that rivals Teresa Giudice’s epic table flip.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel Fuds came for Teresa by criticizing her lips, and that’s just a small part of it.

The fight involves everyone in the cast getting fired up in a showdown and Dolores has spilled some won’t survive.

Dolores has spoken about the Season 14 premiere to prepare The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans for what’s coming.

Let’s just say everything will be different when the new season ends.

Dolores Catania teases epic Rails Steakhouse fight in RHONJ Season 14

Speaking with Us Weekly, Dolores didn’t hold back teasing the newly released dinner blow-up. Dolores admitted while there’s closure for some, there’s also no coming back for others after the epic sit-down.

“What you’re going to see is the finale of a lot of relationships there. It’s definitely closure for people, and you can’t come back from the stuff that you’re going to see at the finale. No coming back,” she shared with Us Weekly.

Dolores explained that any hope of a reunion following the RHONJ Season 13 reunion has gone out the window. For her part, Dolores tried to stop things from getting to the point of no return.

However, she admitted that sometimes things are so bad you must let them go.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also revealed fans will see a side of her at the dinner they have not seen in a long time.

“It’s probably one of the worst you’ve seen in me,” Dolores explained to the outlet.

More RHONJ Season 14 news

John Fuda recently declared that Teresa only has a storyline because of him, which had Teresa fans coming for him and his wife, Rachel Fuda.

RHONJ spoilers also gave more insight into where Rachel and John stand with Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, after the explosive Season 13 reunion.

Along with speaking about the Rails Steakhouse dinner, Dolores spilled tea on what happened with the final cast trip.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is just getting ready to play out on Bravo, but Andy Cohen’s looking toward Season 15. The executive producer admitted something has to change about filming amid Teresa not speaking with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

The new taglines are here, too. They are filled with so much shade.

Are you ready for the return of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.