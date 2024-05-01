The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 hasn’t even hit Bravo airwaves yet, but the drama is already on fire.

Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, have been doing press for the new season.

They are not hiding their dislike of Teresa Giudice or her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, following the Season 13 reunion bombshell.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the trailer for RHONJ Season 14 shows a major blow-up between John and Teresa.

Time has not eased the tension for the Fudas either, who set the stage for where they stand with Teresa and Louie in the Season 14 premiere.

Off-screen, Rachel and John appeared on the podcast Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, and they made their stance on Teresa and Louie crystal clear.

John even declared, “I’m Teresa’s storyline. She has nothing without me.”

TreHuggers have come out in full force to protect their Queen, bashing the Fudas.

RHONJ stars Rachel and John Fuda blasted as ‘gross and THIRSTY’ after Teresa Giudice diss

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after the podcast dropped, with many opinions on Rachel and John.

“I’m not looking forward to a season where the men are fighting with the women. It’s going to be Fuda coming after Teresa. I wish the men would stay off the show. There’s times were their scenes were maybe entertaining but I cannot stomach John Fuda claiming he’s Teresa’s storyline etc. he is gross and THIRSTY. Sorry not sorry. #RHONJ,” said on X.

Another joked that it was good that John was on the show since the OG RHONJ star had no storyline all these years.

A different one poked fun at the craziness of what John was saying.

“Never seen a cast soooo obsessed with one woman it’s so pathetic how none of these woman or their husbands have anything to talk about besides Teresa 😂😂😂 #rhonj,” wrote an X user sharing clips from the podcast.

More The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans criticize Rachel and John Fuda

John was referred to as “delusional” for his words.

One X user is over Andy Cohen bringing in “trash” people to “bash” Teresa.

Not everyone was coming for John and Rachel, though. An X user stated that Louie was just as gross as John.

“Like you cannot watch?? And where is the same energy for Teresa’s husband? Coz he’s as gross and thirsty as Fuda. #RHONJ,” said an X user replying to one user’s hate for John.

Well, it’s pretty clear that the war between John and Rachel Fuda and Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruleas isn’t going anywhere. It will also be front and center on Season 14 of the hit Bravo show.

Are you ready for RHONJ Season 14?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.