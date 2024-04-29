RHONJ spoilers: Rachel and Teresa drama, Season 13 fallout, and more kick off Season 14 premiere

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has finally arrived, bringing a new vibe to the Garden State drama.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider are back after nearly a year off the air.

Thanks to Bravo, RHONJ fans have been given a look at the Season 14 premiere, and in true fashion, it does not disappoint.

It’s only the show’s first few minutes, but we can tell one feud is far from over.

Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, are still at odds with Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

However, a birthday party will soon bring them together for the first time since The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion.

Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda drama kicks off RHONJ Season 14 premiere

In the new video dropped by Bravo, several moments are setting the stage for what’s coming up.

Melissa spends time helping her daughter Antonia prepare to leave for college. Over at Teresa’s house, she’s helping her daughter Gabriella for college, too.

Those are nice proud mom moments, but it’s at the Fuda house where we get an update on where we get a sense of the brewing drama. During a dinner with Rachel’s family, she reveals she’s planning a surprise birthday party for Jenn Fessler.

The conversation turns to the Fuda’s feud with Teresa and Louie. Rachel admits she invited Teresa to the party on Jenn’s behalf and nothing else. No bridge is being built, as Rachel brings up Louie hiring an investigator to dig up dirt on her family.

John, for his part, plans to ignore Louie, except for maybe giving him a nod. That won’t be easy, though, as we learn from a different preview video that Louie has contacted John to clear the air.

More RHONJ Season 14 spoilers

On a double date with Dolores and her man Paul “Paulie” Connell, Louie shared that he texted John for a coffee meetup before the party. Well, John replied they could talk at the party.

This leads to a whole lot of bashing John from Teresa and Louie, with even Paulie getting in the mix, calling John a spade. Dolores, though, once again tries to be the voice of reason.

Teresa gives an update on where she stands with the rest of the group, kicking it off by gushing over Danielle. We know that doesn’t last all season, either.

When it comes to Margaret, Teresa will say hello and be cordial, but she absolutely will not be cordial or say hi to Joe Gorga or Melissa. Teresa goes off on a conspiracy theory regarding her brother and sister-in-law ahead of the Season 13 reunion last year.

Oh yes, there’s so much going down in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premiere, and we have only seen a little bit. We can expect a lot of chaos to come at Jenn’s party, that’s for sure.

Are you ready for an exciting new season of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.