RHONJ feud: Rachel Fuda calls Teresa Giudice ‘hot dog lips,’ as she gets called ‘cringe’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 will be one for the books.

There has been plenty of talk about the splintered friendships and no contact between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

A sneak peek of RHONJ was shared, and immediately, fans were buzzing.

Dolores Catania opened it up while sitting alone at what once was a get-together at Rails Steakhouse. The music and the scenes created intrigue, and things continued to spiral out of control.

Rachel Fuda and her husband, John Fuda, were very clear about their position with Teresa and Luis (Louie) Ruelas during the Season 13 reunion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And when Rachel and Teresa came face-to-face, it was a disaster.

Rachel Fuda calls out Teresa Giudice’s ‘hot dog lips’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey women aren’t known for biting their tongue.

Rachel Fuda has made it clear she doesn’t like Teresa Giudice and isn’t afraid to call her out. After being praised during Season 13 for standing up to the RHONJ OG, some are singing a different tune now.

When RHONJObsessed shared the new sneak peek on Instagram, the comment section lit up with clapbacks after Rachel called Teresa and her “hot dog lips” out.

One commenter wrote, “Rachel talking about Teresa’s face 😧🤔?! Girl I wouldn’t go down that route if I were you.”

Another wrote, “Omg Rachel is so cringe !!!! She wants to be a mob wife so bad but it’s not giving what she thinks it is.”

Someone else couldn’t believe what they heard, asking, “Is Rachel really calling Teresa hot dog lips?!”

RHONJ fans are weighing in. Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey promises heavy drama

It’s been a long time coming, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are ready for the tides to shift.

For years, it’s been Teresa Giudice versus Melissa Gorga, and while that’s still the same, there is an obvious divide among the cast members.

Friendships have been fractured, and women have switched sides. Jackie Goldschneider is now friends with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, which was revealed at BravoCon last year.

Based on the sneak peek, Dolores Catania attempted to remain neutral, but that didn’t end well. Instead, she is left with confrontations with the women and sitting at Rails Steakhouse in disarray.

Expect the drama on social media to ramp up among the cast members as the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.