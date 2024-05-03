RHONJ fans drag Jennifer Aydin for keeping her kids on the show after she admits ‘they don’t like it’

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Jennifer Aydin and now she’s getting dragged on social media after a recent interview.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have called out the mom of five after she admitted that her kids do not like their lives being shown on TV.

Despite their feelings, Jennifer has no intention of leaving the show and that’s not sitting well with some people.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s job might be hanging on by a thread because the outspoken Bravo star has found herself in hot water.

A popular fan page that was once Team Jennifer has now severed all ties with the 47-year-old and has been outing her on social media.

They’ve been posting screenshots of DMs from Jennifer urging them to post nasty comments and unflattering images of Danielle Cabral and Melissa Gorga but it doesn’t end there.

Jennifer has also been accused of sending screeners of the RHONJ episodes to several bloggers so they can spin certain narratives against her co-stars.

Jennifer Aydins says her kids ‘don’t like’ being on TV

Social Life Magazine interviewed the RHONJ star, who opened up about putting her life on TV.

We already know that Jennifer loves the camera but the same can’t be said for her five kids who range in age from 9 to 18.

“Do they have an issue with having their personal lives exposed? Is that tricky?” asked interviewer, Christine Montanti.

“Yeah, they don’t like it,” Jennifer responded then steered it back to herself, noting that she’s never had an issue being open and honest about her life.

“I’ve always been like that. I’ve always been extremely transparent,” explained the RHONJ star.

“It’s never been an issue for me to share, what’s been an issue for me is to ask my loved ones to endure something that they’re not comfortable with,” she added.

RHONJ fans drag Jennifer Aydin for choosing the show over her kids

Jennifer reiterated that it’s “difficult” to put her family in an uncomfortable position, but she’s doing it anyway and that’s not sitting well with RHONJ fans.

“If you feel bad about putting them on the show…..then dont do the show or leave them out of it. Why pick a show over your family and their feelings,” wrote one commenter.

“So wait, you’re saying your children don’t like to be on the show but yet I see them all the time on the show. Why are you subjecting to them being there?” questioned someone else.

RHONJ fans weigh in. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Someone mockingly exclaimed, “My kids hate it and it’s affecting them but what the hell.”

Another person added, “Then get off tv if your kids don’t like it. You’re being selfish.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.