Jennifer Aydin claims she didn’t use Bill Aydin cheating as a RHONJ storyline to protect her kids

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin opens up about Bill Aydin’s affair.

While appearing on the Housewives Nightcap, Jennifer revealed why she didn’t tell the other RHONJ ladies about her husband’s affair last season.

With everything Jackie Goldschneider was going through, Jennifer talking about her situation could have helped. However, that didn’t happen for one important reason.

Jennifer Aydin wanted to protect her kids

During the chat, Jennifer Aydin said that she did consider talking to Jackie Goldschneider and the rest of the women about what happened. Even though Evan Goldschneider’s affair was a rumor, it still may have helped the women relate to one another.

In fact, Jackie is standing by Jennifer this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She even confronted Dolores Catania about her friendship with Jennifer and how she can’t be close to both her and Margaret Josephs.

Despite all of that, Jennifer Aydin ultimately decided not to speak up. She wasn’t concerned about protecting Bill at all, but it was her kids she worried about. Their lives could have been impacted drastically, and she knows firsthand now. During the Season 12 premiere, Margaret Josephs outing out the affair opened up a can of worms that Jennifer wasn’t ready to deal with.

Jennifer recently called out her daughter Gabby’s counselor on social media. She took to Twitter to take aim at the school official because they addressed the affair with her daughter, asking her how she was dealing with things. Jennifer hopes no one will ask her kids about it again.

What’s next for Jennifer Aydin on RHONJ?

The rest of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 will continue to have issues for Jennifer Aydin. Bill Aydin’s affair fallout continues on, and it’s a topic on several episodes moving forward.

She revealed that no one knew about the affair, not even her family and close friends. This was the first they heard about it, and it’s been several years since it happened. It’s been a rough patch for the family, but they have worked through it.

Jennifer swears she and Bill are happy now. She even posted about it on Instagram, writing, “I’m glad I stayed…and forgave”

Her biggest concern is her children, and the effect all of this has on them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.