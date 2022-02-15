RHONJ viewers are Team Jackie Goldschneider as she stands up to Dolores Catania

Jackie Goldschneider calls Dolores Catania out on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are shook as they agree with Jackie Goldschneider when she faces off with Dolores Catania.

On an upcoming episode of RHONJ, Jackie and Dolores go head-to-head about Jennifer Aydin. Jackie wants to ensure Dolores is in the right place where Jennifer is concerned because she is also friends with Margaret Josephs.

It seems Jackie strikes a nerve, and Dolores blows up. The two have to be pulled apart as several of the other women gather around.

RHONJ agree with Jackie Goldschneider

Queens of Bravo shared an upcoming The Real Housewives of New Jersey clip where Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania have a confrontation.

The caption read, “#RHONJ Preview: Dolores and Jackie face off in how they support Jennifer. Yikes! Also Marge will stop at nothing to alienate Jennifer even more!”

Immediately, RHONJ fans began to weigh in. Many of them were shocked to be siding with Jackie.

One wrote, “Where was this energy all along Jackie?!?! Kinda here for it”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another said, “Damn I’m really RESPECTING Jackie this season 👏🏾”

Someone else chimed in with, “Am I…dare I say…team Jackie here?! 😮”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Season 12 of RHONJ gets wild

With only two episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey airing this season, viewers are in for a wild ride. The conflicts are intense, and nearly all of the women are involved in each one.

Jennifer Aydin’s world was blown up when Margaret Josephs revealed Bill Aydin’s affair at Teresa Giudice’s party. This is what Jackie Goldschneider is discussing when she confronts Dolores Catania in the upcoming episode. She knows Dolores is close to Margaret and doesn’t feel she can be objective regarding Jennifer.

Teresa will also be dealing with a lot this season as some of the women are concerned about her relationship moving forward with Luis Ruelas. When a confrontation between her and Margaret gets intense, Teresa will rival her Season 1 table flip. Things don’t go down well, and it seems the friendship they once had is no longer repairable.

Season 12 of RHONJ seems to be heavy on the drama and the fractured relationships, which should be fun for viewers to watch unfold over the course of the next several weeks.

Do you agree with Jackie or Dolores?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.