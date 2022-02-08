RHONJ: What does Luis Ruelas do for a living?

RHONJ viewers are wondering about what Luis Ruelas does for a living. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are curious about Luis Ruelas and what he does for a living.

Teresa Giudice’s beau will be present on the show more. The couple was dating when Season 11 of RHONJ was filmed, but he didn’t take part in much of it because they wanted to keep their relationship private while it was new. He did appear at the reunion and will be present during much of Season 12.

Luis proposed to Teresa, and the two will be tying the knot at some point in the future.

What does Luis Rules do for a living?

Like many reality TV stars, Luis Ruelas is an entrepreneur.

He is a co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. His company bio reads, in part, “With more than 25 years of marketing experience, countless business endeavours [sic] under his belt and a clear understanding of the complex entrepreneurial path, Luis’ Louie’ Ruelas has proven himself as a dynamic business leader. Louie embarked on his first business venture when he was only 19 years old.”

It goes on to say, “Louie’s greatest accomplishment in business is found in the pivotal role he played as an original co-founder of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS). Alongside his fellow co-founders, including Joe Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Matt Goodman and David Shteif, in 2012 Louie helped create the foundation of what is now a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. From the early days, Louie and the team of DMS co-founders understood advertisers wanted innovative ways to connect with their target audiences.”

There is also talk about Luis Ruelas and his dedication to charity. He has raised money for various causes for children with disabilities, focusing on those with Autism, as he has a son with the condition.

Teresa Giudice is marrying Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are interested in Luis Ruelas because he is engaged to Teresa Giudice. After everything she went through on the show with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, seeing her happy has been a change.

Teresa’s daughters appear to like Luis, and Season 12 focuses on the blending of their two families. The RHONJ star comes with four daughters, and he has two sons.

It appears that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are happy with one another and are looking forward to their future together after she accepted his proposal a few months ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.