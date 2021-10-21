RHONJ: Teresa Giudice is engaged to Luis Ruelas following a romantic proposal in Greece

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are engaged. Pic credit:@teresagiudice/Instagram/Bravo

It’s official! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is now engaged to her beau Luis Ruelas. We all knew that this day would come, we just didn’t know when. Now that it’s finally happened, we imagine Teresa is over the moon.

The couple has been hot and heavy on social media ever since they started dating, and last season we even saw a glimpse of Luis on the show. Many of her castmates felt that this was the guy for Teresa and her brother Joe made it clear how much he loved Luis for his sister.

Now, Joe must be happy to find out that Luis will be a part of the family very soon.

Luis Ruelas proposes to Teresa Giudice in Greece

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is about to be a married woman again following a recent proposal by Luis Ruelas. The New Jersey businessman went all out for his proposal to the 49-year-old by jetting her off to Greece for the big event, which took Teresa by surprise.

PEOPLE shared photos of the beautiful sparkler that Luis bought for Teresa and other images from their engagement.

Luis popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort and the romantic moment included a violinist, roses, candles, and a fireworks display.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A source told the media outlet that, “It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas just celebrated their one-year anniversary

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new fiance celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, but now they have something even more memorable to commemorate going forward. It’s not clear if Bravo cameras captured the romantic engagement, but we know that they did capture the couple’s recent move into their new home together.

As for the engagement, there was one former RHONJ star front and center for the big occasion, OG Dina Manzo, and her husband, Dave Cantin.

Teresa and Dina have been close friends for many years, and during the brunette beauty’s relationship with Luis, the two couples have been on several trips together. So it’s not surprising that Luis invited the couple along for the romantic moment in Greece.

The group partied until 5 a.m. They drank champagne and dined on lobster, sea bass, and lamb chops at the resort’s restaurant while celebrating the happy occasion.

Congrats to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas on their engagement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.