RHONJ spoilers: Jennifer Aydin has a tearful sit-down with Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin sit down to talk on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is about to get more complicated after Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin sit down and talk about what happened at Teresa Giudice’s pool party.

Margaret revealed that Bill Aydin had an affair on Jennifer in front of the women, who had no idea that even happened. While she said it was with the office manager, Jennifer clapped back that it was a pharmaceutical rep.

As this continues to unravel, Margaret and Jennifer sit down during a party Dolores Catania was hosting.

Jennifer Aydin is teary as she sits with Margaret Josephs

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin is in tears while she sits with Margaret Josephs.

They address Margaret’s comments about Bill Aydin’s affair and how Margaret sees Jennifer as a hypocrite. The latter has been relentless about taking digs at Marge for how she and Joe got together, all the while holding in the secret that her husband had an affair.

How Jennifer treated Jackie Goldschneider was also brought up. She dug around to look for anything she could on Evan when the rumor was circulating he was cheating on Jackie. Jennifer was far from innocent when she went digging, and now that it’s her life on display, she is crying.

What else can viewers expect from Season 12 of RHONJ?

Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin will be a hot topic during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The women were floored to learn about Bill’s affair, and even though Dolores worked with him as a surgical assistant, she had no idea about what happened.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas will also be a hot topic. In Nashville, Margaret Josephs and Teresa will have a showdown that rivals the infamous table flip in Season 1. It stems from Margaret’s comments about Luis and presumably that infamous video she and Jackie talked about during the Season 12 premiere.

This season will be one for the books, and Margaret Josephs appears to be the one stirring the pot in two of the biggest storylines. What will come of the sitdown between Marge and Jennifer Aydin remains unclear, but she isn’t letting Jennifer off the hook for comments she made in prior seasons, especially when it comes to Jackie Goldschneider.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.