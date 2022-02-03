RHONJ: Dolores Catania speaks on revelation that Jennifer Aydin’s husband had an affair, admits she ‘had no clue’

Dolores Catania dishes on Jennifer and Bill Aydin. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey delivered a bombshell at the end of the first episode when Jennifer Aydin admitted that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin had an affair. The storyline will play out this season, and cast member Dolores Catania is dishing about the surprising revelation.

Jennifer recently confessed that she had carried around the secret about her husband’s affair for years and didn’t tell anyone. She planned to take this to her grave, but unfortunately, Margaret Josephs found out and confronted her about it.

However, Dolores claimed that she had no clue about Bill Aydin’s extra-martial affair until Margaret spilled the tea.

Dolores Catania had no clue that Jennifer Aydin’s husband had an affair

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared an interesting bit of information during a recent interview and admitted to working with Jennifer’s husband in the past.

However, Dolores said she had no idea that the doctor had cheated on Jennifer with a woman who was a pharmaceutical rep.

During her recent chat with Us Weekly, Dolores confessed, “I had no clue, and I have worked with Bill before the show.”

She continued, “Before I was on the show; before he was on the show, I was one of his surgical assistants…so I had no clue.”

Dolores also clarified that although she didn’t know about Bill’s affair, she was not surprised by the news, and she explained why.

“These types of things don’t surprise me with anyone..” said the 51-year-old. “It’s human nature that these things happen, so I’m not judging anyone for them.”

Dolores Catania admits cheating rumor took a toll on Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to open up about Bill Aydin’s affair, and when asked if it took a toll on Jennifer Aydin, she admitted, “Oh sure it does, yeah.”

However, Dolores said she wasn’t worried that the couple’s marriage wouldn’t make it despite the affair being out in the open.

“I wasn’t. I can’t say the same for everyone else,” said Dolores. “I think even maybe Jennifer questioned it.”

As for her reasoning behind why she didn’t think Bill and Jennifer would split despite dealing with the extra-marital affair years later, Dolores said if the couple could get through it when the affair happened, it shouldn’t break them up years later.

“If it didn’t break you when it happened, why should it break you in the future so far along?” reasoned Dolores. “If it doesn’t break you when it happens, it shouldn’t break you past that, and if it does, most likely it’s an excuse for something else.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.