Melissa Gorga says Margaret Josephs was ‘completely relentless’ during showdown with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga spilled the tea about the Teresa and Margaret fight on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have been waiting to see the fight between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice go down since it was teased last fall.

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga was front and center for the epic showdown that happened while the women were in Nashville for the cast trip. It put her in an awkward place because Teresa is family, but Margaret is one of her closest friends.

It’s rumored to rival Teresa’s infamous table flip from Season 1, and viewers are interested to see how it compares.

Melissa Gorga calls Margaret ‘relentess’

Speaking exclusively to Page Six, Melissa Gorga detailed what went down in Nashville and how she felt about it.

The RHONJ star said, “Margaret was completely relentless. She really was.”

Melissa continued, “It sucks for me, to be honest, because it’s my family and then they’re my girlfriends who actually treat me really well.” She went on, “They’re very good friends to me, they really are … but this is my sister-in-law. So when they all go at it, I just want to walk out of the room! I try to bring them back together as much as I can. But screw it!”

Margaret Josephs reportedly kicked this off by calling Teresa Giudice “disgusting” and a “liar,” which didn’t go over well.

More family drama for Melissa Gorga on RHONJ

Family has always been part of the problem for Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Their dislike for one another and subsequent friendship has been a huge topic on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for several seasons.

Melissa will not only be put in the middle following the argument between Margaret and Teresa, but some issues are brewing right now on Season 12.

On an upcoming episode of RHONJ, Melissa will have to mediate between her husband, Joe Gorga, and her niece, Gia Giudice. It’s a tense situation because she knows how Joe feels about his ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. There’s long been tension between Gia and her uncle because of how he treats her dad, and now that she is an adult, it’s front and center.

Melissa Gorga has her hands full this season. She will have to navigate the fine line between family and friendship throughout Season 12, and she may not come out unscathed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.