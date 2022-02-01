New RHONJ cast member Traci Lynn Johnson calls Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ fight ‘table flip 2.0’

Traci may be new to RHONJ but she knows who is the trouble maker in the group. Pic credit: Bravo and @traciljohnson/Instagram

New The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Traci Lynn Johnson has called Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ fight “table flip 2.0” ahead of the Season 12 premiere.

Traci appears on RHONJ in a friend role. The blonde beauty is the wife of Tiki Barber, who is famous for his NFL career with the New York Giants.

There was no shortage of drama, fights, and craziness on Traci’s first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Traci has spilled some tea on what fans can expect from Season 12 and how she fit in with the other cast members.

RHONJ cast member Traci Lynn Johnson calls Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs ‘table flip 2.0’

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Traci opened up about joining the Real Housewives family. Traci has been friends with Melissa Gorga for about nine years. Melissa was the one who convinced Traci to join RHONJ.

From the moment the Season 12 trailer dropped, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been talking about Margaret and Teresa’s massive fight in Nashville that prompted Teresa to go berserk. Traci weighed in on the hot topic too.

“Definitely at dinner, what started off as a conversation with Teresa and I that was pretty civil. Margaret jumped on in, and it seemed like within seconds, the table was being flipped on us, and it was like a table flip 2.0,” Traci shared with the website.

The incident left Traci shocked that grown women acted that way and in public, no less.

“I was in shock. I never in my life have experienced grown women acting like that. This was something that should have been in high school laughs. It was a total shock to see that even happen. I was definitely taken aback,” she expressed.

Traci says Teresa brings ‘a lot of drama’ on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12

Along with Melissa, Traci revealed she clicked with Margaret and Dolores Catania. The one person Traci butted heads with the most was Teresa. Traci even went as far as to call Teresa the “catalyst of a lot of drama on this season.”

One reason for Traci’s assessment has to do with the ongoing family drama between Melissa, her husband Joe Gorga, and Teresa. Their close friendship makes Traci Team Melissa all the way. Plus, Traci’s husband Tiki is a big fan of the Gorga family, especially Joe.

Traci Lynn Johnson may be the RHONJ newbie, but that doesn’t mean she plays nice with everybody. The blonde beauty promises she has some “tiffs” and explosive arguments this season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.