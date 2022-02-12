What is Jackie Goldschneider’s net worth and is she the richest RHONJ star?

Jackie Goldschneider is rich, but is she the richest on RHONJ? Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is filled with wealthy women, but who is the richest?

Jackie Goldschneider is a newer housewife who made waves for stepping up to Teresa Giudice and letting her know she isn’t here for Tre’s comments about her husband, Evan.

It’s well known that Jackie had a trust fund and worked as an attorney, so naturally, RHONJ viewers are curious about her worth and how she got the money she has right now.

What is Jackie Goldschneider’s net worth?

The question about Jackie Goldschneider’s net worth comes after she commented on a meme shared by Bravo By Betches on Instagram.

It was from the scene on RHOSLC where Lisa Barlow screamed she was richer than all of them and didn’t need to be there.

Jackie said, “Here’s to being the richest b***h on the cast 😉”

Pic credit: @bravobybetches/Instagram

According to Distractify, Jackie Goldschneider is worth approximately $2 million. The money is accrued from family wealth, her money from being a lawyer, and some money for being a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The RHONJ women were shocked to learn that Jackie was so wealthy. She doesn’t flaunt her wealth on social media or even when around the women.

Is Jackie Goldschneider the wealthiest RHONJ star?

While Jackie Goldschneider has an impressive net worth, it isn’t enough to wrangle her the title of wealthiest The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

In fact, she is tied for fourth place with Melissa Gorga.

Margaret Josephs is the richest RHONJ housewife, and her net worth is $50 million, which is significantly more than any of the other women on the show.

Behind Margaret is Jennifer Aydin, closely followed by Dolores Catania.

Why Jackie commented on the Bravo By Betches is unclear. She was likely trying to be funny, maybe poking fun at another one of her castmates.

Things haven’t been great for Jackie on the show. Since joining the show, she’s butted heads with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice. After the rumor about Evan Goldschneider cheating on Jackie went public, things got even more complicated. There is still beef, and Margaret and Jackie are going after Jennifer hard.

Jackie Goldschneider isn’t the wealthiest RHONJ star, but she is gunning for the snarkiest.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.