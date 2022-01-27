RHONJ: Melissa Gorga channels ‘Barbie’ in Season 12 confessional look

Melissa Gorga is channeling Barbie in RHONJ Season 12 confessional. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 begins next week, and Melissa Gorga brings the heat with her confessional look.

She debuted the look on social media, and followers were immediately here for it.

Melissa got several compliments on her look, and it seems followers believe she may have the best confessional look among all of the ladies.

Melissa Gorga channels ‘Barbie’ in RHONJ Season 12 confessional look

In the photos Melissa Gorga shared, she donned a Barbie-pink plastic-looking dress, and it was molded to her body, showing off her fit physique.

She captioned the post, “I like pink….. Are you ready for season 12!!! #RHONJ Only 8 more sleeps!!!

While she didn’t mention Barbie in her post, fans and followers picked up on the Barbie-channeling energy she displayed.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn dropped by and said, “Barbie! 💕💕💕💕”

Another follow wrote, “Jersey @barbie 👙💄”

And one more chimed in, writing, “I love this look for you Melissa!! 😍 💗 Barbie girl in a Barbie world! 🙌”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

There was also plenty of fire emojis throughout the comment section.

What can RHONJ viewers expect from Season 12?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey promises to pack in the drama. Teresa Guidice and Margaret Josephs face-off in what is being called an incident similar to the infamous Season 1 table flip.

Melissa Gorga has been living her best life, and she filmed the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip alongside Teresa. It seems their relationship has gotten better throughout the years, though the tension may rear its head again. The Season 12 trailer confirmed that her husband, Joe Gorga, will be at odds with his eldest niece, Gia Giudice, over comments made about Joe Giudice. How this affects Melissa’s relationship with Teresa remains unclear.

Last season Melissa and Jennifer Aydin butted heads, and it looks like some of that falls into this season. The tension among the women seems to be rising, especially as they become more comfortable around one another. It’s Melissa’s ninth season on the show, so she’s ready for whatever is thrown her way.

While Melissa Gorga may be headed for a season full of drama, she looks hot in her confessional look. Barbie doesn’t have anything on the Jersey Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 debuts Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.