RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin shares sister photo and fans can’t get over how much they look alike

Jennifer Aydin and her sisters all look similar. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin stirred up some follower action when she shared a photo of herself with her two sisters.

Jennifer has been pretty active on social media as she and the rest of the RHONJ stars gear up for the new season premiering in just a few weeks.

In the photo with her sisters, everyone wore pajamas and robes as they posed together. Spending sister time is something Jennifer enjoys, and followers were stunned to see how much they all look alike!

RHONJ fans are stunned at Jennifer Aydin and her sisters’ similarities

When Jennifer Aydin shared her photo, she likely had no idea the kind of response she would get.

Immediately, followers took to the comments to gush over how much the sisters look alike.

One fan wrote, “Oh my gosh you guys look like triplets ! All so beautiful”

Another chimed in, saying, “Which one is Jennifer ? Seriously 😮”

And one more said, “You have a twin”

Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

The RHONJ’s sister, Tina, looks a lot like her. Jennifer is on the left, while Tina is on the right. Their sister, Susan, is in the middle. She looks similar to her sisters, but Tina and Jennifer could definitely pass for twins.

What is next for Jennifer Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 will be intense. Jennifer Aydin is heavily involved in some of the upcoming drama, as several housewives become split over an issue.

There has also been some talk about issues within her marriage to Bill Aydin. The RHONJ trailer revealed Jennifer mentioning her marriage and hinting that things weren’t going well.

Since they joined the show, rumors have circulated about infidelity in their marriage. Jennifer hasn’t publicly commented on them, but it looks like it will be addressed during Season 12.

Jennifer looks a bit different this season too. She shared an updated photo on social media a few months ago, and followers couldn’t believe how different the RHONJ housewife looked. It was clear she had work done, especially on her face.

Moving forward, it looks like Jennifer and Bill are still together. Fans will have to tune in to the new season of RHONJ to find out what played out in the marriage over the last year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.