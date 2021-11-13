RHONJ fans say Jennifer Aydin ‘almost unrecognizable’ in new photo with Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania

Jennifer Aydin looks different in new photo shared by Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin have grown close since filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey together.

Jennifer has always had Tre’s back, and their friendship continues to blossom as time passes.

In a new photo shared by Teresa, she shows off her good friends, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania, as they support her at an event.

RHONJ fans say Jennifer Aydin is ‘almost unrecognizable’

The photo was captioned, “With my beautiful friends 💕💕” by Teresa Giudice.

Followers and The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans couldn’t help but notice just how different Jennifer Aydin looked. There was something different about her, and then one fan suggested it was a new chin.

The comment section was full of critiques about Jennifer Aydin.

One follower wrote, “Jennifer is almost unrecognizable”

Under it, more RHONJ viewers reacted.

Another said, “I literally didn’t even realize it was her until reading your comment.”

A third chimed in, saying, “omg. I literally just said the same! What did she have done?”

The consensus was her chin, with someone writing, “New chin”

And finally, a viewer said, “she is married to a plastic surgeon, so this transformation is not shocking. Sure wish she could buy a new personality though!”

Will Jennifer Aydin, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania return for Season 12 of RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 is on the horizon, and all three women are returning for another season.

It’s being said that Season 12 is one of the best yet, and it will include the engagement of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. This is a fresh start for her, and it appears her friends are supportive.

Jennifer Aydin had a tough season last time, so hopefully, this one will be better for her. She had a lot going on within her own family, and her drinking was starting to become a lot for the RHONJ ladies. Based on the photo shared by Tre, she still has the support of Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice.

There has been speculation that Dolores split from her doctor boyfriend, which will be addressed during Season 12.

A lot is happening for these ladies, and it appears they are all coming together to support each other when needed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.