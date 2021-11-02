Is it over for Dolores Catania and boyfriend David Principe? RHONJ star says ‘stay tuned’

Breakup rumors have plagued Dolores and David since September. Pic credit: Bravo

Is it over for Dolores Catania and boyfriend David Principe? The question has been making the rounds among The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans as split rumors heat up.

However, the RHONJ star is letting people know to stay tuned for an update on the romance. It turns out The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will learn more about Dolores’ relationship status during Season 12 of the hit Bravo show.

Dolores has been dating David for several years, much to the dismay of some cast members and many RHONJ fans. Alarm bells went off for Dolores’ friends when she agreed to move in with David, despite insisting he would need to propose first.

David doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of fully committing to Dolores, which is another issue. Plus, several The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have declared Dolores is settling in the relationship.

The rumor mill began swirling that Dolores and David had split in September ahead of a cast trip to Nashville. According to RealityBlurb, Dolores teased the subject at the release of the book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People That Lived it.

“Stay tuned,” she expressed.

Although David wasn’t by her side at the book party, Dolores spilled fans shouldn’t judge the fact that David wasn’t by her side as an indication of their relationship status.

“You can’t go by David not being with me. He’s never with me at events, right?” she shared.

Dolores and David recently appeared on the Jason Biggs hosted game show Cash at Your Door on E!

What else can RHONJ fans expect from Season 12?

Dolores is the latest RHONJ cast member to comment on the upcoming season. Teresa Giudice has claimed Season 12 rivals Season 1, where Teresa did the infamous table flip.

Melissa Gorga has said the upcoming season is crazy, while Jackie Goldschneider revealed Season 12 would make fans’ heads spin.

Despite the season’s craziness, Dolores has insisted that The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers won’t be surprised by it. After all, it’s RHONJ, and fans expect the crazy, shocking drama and antics from the cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.