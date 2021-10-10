Teresa Giudice says move with Louie Ruelas will be filmed for RHONJ — When will Season 12 start?

Teresa makes a bold statement about what RHONJ fans can expect from Season 12. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice says her move with boyfriend Louie Ruelas will be filmed for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her news has prompted the question, when will Season 12 start?

There is good news for RHONJ fans. The upcoming season has pretty much finished filming except for a couple of scenes.

Thanks to Teresa, a couple of teasers will have people talking until the new season hits the airwaves.

What did Teresa say about her move with Louie being filmed?

In an Amazon Live chat with the Instagram account @rhonjobsessed, Teresa was cooking in her kitchen and answering questions about the Bravo show.

First, Teresa was asked if The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 was done filming. Yes, the ladies have finished filming, except for one upcoming life-changing moment for Teresa.

“Well, they are getting. They are filming my move. So, you guys will see that. I have one scene left. Yeah, so they are getting that,” she expressed.

When asked if that meant Teresa and Louie’s move was happening soon, she responded, “Um, yes.”

News broke earlier this week that the happy couple had purchased a Beverly Hills-style mansion in New Jersey. The Sun captured Instagram Stories Louie shared of moving day. So, Teresa wasn’t kidding when she said the big move was happening soon.

Will there be another season of RHONJ?

During the Instagram Live, Teresa teased the new season. Teresa was asked if there would be another season after Season 13 The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Um, another season? I’m sure. After you watch this season, trust me, there’s going to be another season. Like this season, I would say it tops the table flip season. Definitely,” the mother of four replied. “Yeah. And I’m not just saying that.”

That’s quite the bold statement from Teresa, which will no doubt have RHONJ fans wondering when the season will premiere.

Bravo has yet to reveal the date. However, since filming has wrapped, all bets are on Season 12 starting in early 2022.

So much Real Housewives to keep us busy as we wait for RHONJ

In the meantime, fans can look forward to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 four-part reunion and The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapping up Season 6 this month.

News on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 premiere should drop any day. Plus, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 is just getting started.

Also, RHOBH Season 12 and The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 are slated to begin filming this month too.

Are you ready for RHONJ Season 12?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.