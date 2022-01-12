Gia Giudice welcomes 21 in a white bikini on a yacht

Gia Giudice is all grown up now. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter, Gia Giudice, is all grown up.

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s oldest daughter made a huge impression on RHONJ viewers, and many of them have watched her blossom into a beautiful adult.

Gia and several of her friends celebrated her 21st birthday in Miami, and it was an epic party, as one would expect.

Gia Giudice shows off teeny white bikini

Traveling and visiting warm locations is something Gia Giudice has grown accustomed to in recent years. She often visits her dad in the Bahamas, and this time, she was in Miami for her big birthday.

On her Instagram, Gia showed off her ultra-sexy birthday swimsuit. She chose a teeny white bikini with a nude-colored flowy and sheer coverup. She posed with several friends, who also sported bikinis on the yacht.

She captioned her post, “shipfaced #21🥳”

Gia Giudice will butt heads with Joe Gorga in upcoming RHONJ season

Even though she may still be seen as the kid from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice has a lot of wisdom behind her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has been dealt a tough hand with her family’s legal issues playing out for the world to see and judge. Both of her parents, Teresa and Joe, spent time in prison, and she was tasked with helping raise her sisters in their absence.

Gia remains loyal to her father and has stuck up for him several times despite all that has happened. In The Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer for the upcoming season, she makes it clear that she thinks it’s unacceptable that her uncle is still trashing her father.

Currently, Gia Giudice appears to be living her best life as she enjoys traveling to the Bahamas to spend time with her dad. She has shared photos of her time spent there with her sisters.

Teresa Giudice recently announced her engagement to Luis Ruelas. Gia supports her mom moving forward as well, and she has been there through everything with her mom, which helped give her the level head she has at just 21.

In just a few weeks, Gia Giudice will be back as a part of RHONJ. The new season promises plenty of drama, and viewers already know that the eldest Giudice daughter is not staying quiet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.