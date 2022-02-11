RHONJ: Frank Catania denies knowing anything about Evan Goldschneider despite Jennifer Aydin’s claims

Frank Catania doesn’t believe Evan cheated. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is kicking off the drama in Season 12 without wasting any time.

Since last season, Jennifer Aydin has been gunning for Jackie Goldschneider and her husband, Evan.

On the most recent RHONJ episode, Jennifer brought up Frank Catania possibly knowing something, and now, he’s setting the record straight.

Frank Catania speaks out about Evan Goldschneider and what he knows

After spending several seasons on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a husband, despite no longer being married to Dolores, Frank Catania knows better than to get involved in the rumors.

Frank spoke out about what he does and doesn’t know regarding Evan Goldschneider and his marriage to Jackie in a now-expired Instagram Story. Bravo By Betches captured the story and shared it with followers.

As the scene between Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin played out on RHONJ, Frank shared a photo of it and spoke out. He wrote, “Just to clarify, I was and still of the absolute position that @evangoldschneider never cheated on @jackiegoldschneider so there is no possibility that i knew of any woman or said anything of such to anyone.”

Jennifer told Jackie she talked to Frank and asked him to spill what he supposedly knew. Jackie was floored that Jennifer was still digging into the unfounded rumor that Evan cheated on her. It turned their life upside down, and she wants to put everything behind them.

Jennifer Aydin responds to Frank’s denial

After Frank Catania posted to his Instagram, Jennifer Aydin decided to clap back.

Over his photo and statement, Jennifer asked, “I WANT YOU ALL TO THINK ABOUT THIS…HOW WOULD I THINK TO ASK FRANK THESE THINGS IF IT DIDN’T COME FROM HIM FIRST? OH, BTW, HE ADMITS IT IN THE AFTER SHOW…”

She also said she doesn’t believe the rumor or Frank.

Frank 100% brought up the rumor again, the fact that he and Dolores think they can spin this is hysterical #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/T3jfJ7F2oh — Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) February 9, 2022

It looks like there is a lot left to hash out between Jennifer Aydin and Frank Catania. She reveals that he did know something, while he denies it.

The Evan Goldschneider rumor was the anchor last season, and this season, the big revelation about Bill Aydin’s affair has caught Jennifer off-guard.

It seems as though more about this will come out on the After Show, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will be tuning in to see if Frank Catania admits to anything and whether Jennifer Aydin was telling the truth.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.