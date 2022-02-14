RHONJ fans take aim at Jennifer Aydin after she calls out Gabby’s guidance counselor on Twitter

Jennifer Aydin is getting pushback from followers on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 blew open an old wound for Jennifer Aydin.

At the end of the season premiere, it was revealed that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair several years ago.

Margaret Josephs dropped the bombshell, and now, the fallout continues, and it’s spilling over onto social media.

Jennifer Aydin tweets about Gabby and her guidance counselor

As all of this plays out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s children are watching along with the world.

Jennifer took to Twitter to call out Gabby’s guidance counselor for asking her how she was doing as this airs. She threw in not to ask her kids about it, revealing it “makes it easier.”

She tweeted, “Gabby’s guidance counselor called her into the office today to see if she was OK. I think she felt more embarrassed than anything. My kids are OK as long as they know their parents are OK. So,Please don’t ask them about this. Makes it easier🙏🏻”

That didn’t sit well with RHONJ fans, who quickly called her out.

One follower wrote, “You get paid good money to be on a reality show so if people want to ask about your daughter and how she feels and she’s on the show, it’s fair game! How does your daughter feel when she sees you on TV drunk?”

You get paid good money to be on a reality show so if people want to ask about your daughter and how she feels and she’s on the show, it’s fair game! How does your daughter feel when she sees you on TV drunk? pic.twitter.com/8m6r4cZAsX — Niki Albertson (@NikiAlbertson) February 11, 2022

A few more critics chimed in about how Jackie Goldschneider’s kids may have felt after Jennifer Aydin dug into Evan Goldschneider’s past and perpetuated the cheating rumor.

One wrote, “How did you feel about people asking Jackies kids questions about their dad? When you were digging for dirt? I bet you didn’t give them one though. Sad. Karma really got you. You should all do better.”

Another agreed, writing, “I wonder how Jackie’s kids were/are doing after all the rumors and you trying to dig up for more. #KARMA”

What is Jennifer Aydin doing on RHONJ?

With only a few episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey airing, things haven’t really gotten far enough to determine what Jennifer Aydin will do this season.

She did have a sit-down with Margaret Josephs at Dolores Catania’s party, which didn’t end well. Jennifer admitted to Jackie Goldschnieder that she did some digging on Evan and brought Frank Catania into the mess, revealing she and him discussed the topic. Frank adamantly denied talking to Jennifer, but she called his bluff and said the truth would come out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.