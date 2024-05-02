Melissa Gorga speaks as leaked DMs show Jennifer Aydin promoting hate against castmates

Jennifer Aydin has been feeling the heat online amid accusations and leaked DMs allegedly between her and several RHONJ fan pages that have now turned against her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is being accused of not only leaking episode screeners to certain bloggers but even urging them to share hateful posts against her cast members.

As the damning receipts against Jennifer continue to roll in, Melissa Gorga is speaking out and urging fans of the show to stop with the hate.

It won’t be long before Season 14 of RHONJ finally premiers and as usual fans will have opinions about the cast members.

However, the mom of three wants viewers to “keep it light” and enjoy the season without the vitriol RHONJ fans are known for.

She also addressed the accusations against Jennifer, calling the situation “embarrassing.”

Melissa Gorga urges RHONJ fans to keep it light

The RHONJ star had a chat with Entertainment Tonight as the countdown kicks off for Season 14 and begged fans of the show to keep things positive.

“I do wanna give a message to the fans to keep it light, right, to just enjoy,” said Melissa.

“Praise the ones you love but let’s not bash the ones you hate and I have always kept that mentality with any fan account that has embraced me,” she added.

Melissa didn’t mention Jennifer Aydin’s name but alluded to the messy revelations regarding her castmate, now that certain fan accounts have turned against her.

“If I’m your queen and if I’m your favorite person and I’m telling you to bash the other castmates you’re probably gonna do it because you’re being manipulated in some type of way,” reasoned Melissa.

Melissa calls the accusations against Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice ’embarrassing’

Over the past few weeks, several RHONJ fan pages have confessed to getting directives from Jennifer and Teresa Giudice.

“We were directed like puppets and the ‘dream team’ were our masters,” confessed X user @melissasOldNose. “We were told what to say. How to say it,” she added.

Before airing out Jennifer and Teresa’s dirty laundry, the blogger supported the duo until she discovered she was being fed lies.

Meanwhile, @georgiosays broke down all the drama with screenshots and DMs between Jennifer and certain bloggers telling them to post nasty comments about Melissa Gorga and Danielle Cabral.

Melissa hinted at the ongoing drama unfolding on social media over the past few weeks.

“I just feel like it’s never a good thing to go down the path and it’s probably embarrassing for some people,” noted the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Sunday, May 5, at 8/7c on Bravo.