RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga is ‘done with the toxic’

After years of feuding, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga says “the door is shut” on reconciling with her sister-in-law slash co-star Teresa Giudice.

The family drama – Melissa is married to Teresa’s younger brother Joe Gorga – has played out over many seasons of RHONJ.

Teresa has starred on the hit Bravo franchise since its 2009 debut season, while the Gorgas joined her in 2011 for RHONJ Season 3.

Teresa has described feeling “blindsided” by her in-law’s casting, comparing the experience to having been “stabbed in the heart.”

The drama further escalated last summer, when Teresa allegedly repeated hurtful rumors that Melissa had cheated on Joe with a longtime friend of the couple.

The resulting blowout fight – teased in the trailer for RHONJ Season 13, which premiered last week on Bravo – led to both Gorgas’ decision to skip out on Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Now, after years of back-and-forth, Melissa says she’s over Teresa’s antics and is finally “washing [her] hands” of the whole situation.

“I’m done,” she told People earlier this week, “I’m done with the toxic.”

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga calls family feud ‘bonkers’

When Joe and Melissa Gorga first joined the cast of RHONJ, back in 2011, Teresa described their casting as a “sucker-punch.”

“I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family,” she told the outlet last December.

But Melissa thinks Teresa has no reason to be mad.

Calling her in-law’s accusations “baffling,” Melissa said: “To dig to find something to be mad at, to me, is bonkers.”

“It’s exhausting, if I’m being honest,” Melissa said of the ongoing feud. “‘I’m mad,’ ‘I’m not mad.’ ‘I’m going to stab you.’ Just, how about, get away?”

When asked if she would consider reconciling with Teresa, Melissa said, “The door’s shut right now.”

Melissa Gorga celebrates RHONJ Season 13

If the ongoing family feud is bothering Melissa, she certainly hasn’t let it show.

The Gorgas even celebrated this week’s RHONJ Season 13 premiere with a jam-packed viewing party.

Melissa’s two sisters, her closest friends, and even some fellow New Jersey Housewives – including Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and franchise newcomer Rachel Fuda – were reportedly all there for the big day.

Notably absent from the celebration was Teresa, who marked the premiere with a viewing party of her own.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.