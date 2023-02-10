There’s a lot of chatter about Melissa Gorga after the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she’s remaining unbothered by it all.

The stylish 43-year-old is currently in New York for Fashion Week, and she posted the outfit she wore to the Nadine Merabi show in Manhattan.

Melissa had a glamorous night out dressed in a design from her fashion boutique.

The figure-flattering LBD featured long sleeves, a high neck, and a thigh-high slit. It had ruched details around the midsection and a drawstring to adjust the large cutout at the side.

Melissa paired the outfit with strappy black booties, and she accessorized it with a black clutch and gold jewelry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa snapped a photo while strutting down the sidewalk, and she also captured some fun moments inside the event.

“Let’s kick off Fashion Week👠 #fashionfirst,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Melissa Gorga responds to leaked text messages

RHONJ viewers have been in an uproar over alleged text messages between Melissa and Teresa Giudice.

The consensus from Teresa stans is that Melissa lied in the Season 13 premiere by saying she contacted her sister-in-law after they taped the Season 12 reunion, and she did not reply.

The messages showed that Melissa had a lengthy exchange with Teresa before filming the new season.

However, Melissa responded to the claims on her Instagram Story and accused the OG of “spiraling” and working overtime to “prove” herself.

The mom of three reasoned that the leaked messages proved her point that Teresa didn’t respond until “three weeks later, and after the reunion AIRED.”

Melissa felt that her sister-in-law only reached about because “she was getting all the backlash about how badly she treated her brother and I.”

Melissa Gorga responds to leaked messages. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa also shared a screenshot of her messages to Teresa and wrote, “THE END.”

Text messages between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Meanwhile, Teresa recently threw shade at Melissa on her podcast, Namaste B$tches, and accused her sister-in-law of using her for a storyline.

However, the drama is just now playing out on the show, so let’s watch and see how things fare as the season continues.

Melissa Gorga shares appreciation post for her family

Melissa had a big celebration for the premiere of Season 13, and all her loved ones were in attendance.

She partied the night away with her husband, Joe Gorga, her two sisters, and her close friends.

Also in attendance were her BFFS and castmates Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, and newbie Rachel Fuda who made her debut in Episode 1.

Noticeably absent was Teresa Giudice, who had a viewing party of her own in New York with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Melissa posted photos from her event and shared an appreciative message for her friends and family, writing, “I am blessed in so many ways.”

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes her fitness line

Melissa celebrated a major accomplishment last year as the Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection made its way into retail stores.

The workout items include exercise bands, push-up bars, resistance straps, ab wheels, jump ropes, and more in fun colors and prints.

The Bravo star posted a promo video showcasing the colorful items from the collection and expressed her excitement at the news.

“Someone pinch me! This has always been a goal for me🙌🏼 Work hard Play Hard!” wrote Melissa, who added that the pieces are also available online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.