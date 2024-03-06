The RHONJ Season 14 trailer teases marital drama, broken friendships and betrayal

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 trailer is finally here, and honestly, it’s hard to express our level of excitement right now.

A lot is going down in the Garden State, and we’re about to get into all of it as we await the premiere.

If we could sum up the trailer in a few words, marital drama, betrayal, and broken friendships are the first things that jump out, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The entire cast has returned from last season, and that includes full-time Housewives Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and friends, Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider.

Before we delve into the drama, let’s address the elephant in the room, the Gorgas vs the Giudices.

No, this season will not be focused on Teresa Giudice’s feud with her brother Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Since we’ve gotten that out of the way… let’s delve into the juicy details.

RHONJ Season 14 highlights friendship shifts and tearful goodbyes

Season 14 highlights a new friendship dynamic among the cast and some fractured relationships.

Jackie has no remorse about her newfound friendship with Teresa, exclaiming, “I’m being friends with whoever I wanna be friends with, and I don’t care!”

However, that’s not sitting well with Margaret, who has now dubbed her “Jackie ‘Judas’ Goldschneider.”

“You wanna tell Teresa everything you’ve been doing behind her back?” teases Margaret.

The budding friendship between Danielle and Jennifer has also taken a turn as the clip shows the tense moment leading up to their physical altercation.

“I see your true colors, I just f**king outed you,” says Jennifer.

“You’re dirty,” Danielle retorts. “Everybody was right about you, you’re a piece of s**t.”

On another note, Melissa and Teresa are both dealing with sending their girls off to college, and it’s a tearful goodbye for the devoted moms.

Melissa and Joe’s daughter Antonia head off to Delaware, while Teresa’s daughter Gabriella leaves home for the University of Michigan.

Teresa Giudice’s marital issues and financial woes take center stage in Season 14

Season 14 highlights the cracks in Teresa and Luis’s seemingly perfect relationship, and the OG’s friends share their concerns.

“Teresa is distraught because in the house there’s not a lot of calm,” says Danielle.

As for the reason for their marital issues, the claims are that “Luis pissed her money away.”

Meanwhile, there’s a hiccup in Dolores’s relationship with her boyfriend Paulie–he’s still married.

As the couple discusses the topic, Paulie says, “Do you think If I get divorced I’m just gonna get down on my knee and get engaged to you the next day?”

“I’m gonna have to rethink this,” Dolores reasons in the clip.

Joe and Margaret are also going through a rough patch this season as Jenn questions if she’s thinking about leaving him.

All that and much more will play out when the Garden State ladies return.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Sunday, May 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.