RHONJ star Melissa Gorga talks Teresa Giudice estrangement: ‘Everyone is happier how it is’

The return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is just around the corner.

Season 14 will have a different vibe, especially with Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice on the outs. Their feud through Season 13 was intense and only heightened at the reunion.

RHONJ viewers have known the sisters-in-law weren’t speaking for months despite filming a whole new season. The Season 13 cast remained unchanged, though a few new faces are reportedly filming in “friend of” roles.

And with the Season 14 premiere around two months away, chatter is heating up about what to expect from the Jersey ladies.

One thing viewers can expect is the distance between Melissa and Teresa. They have very little communication throughout the season, which is different from the non-stop fighting that everyone has come to expect.

Melissa discussed the situation between her and Teresa with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards.

Melissa Gorga talks about her relationship with Teresa Giudice

On the most recent episode of her On Display podcast, Melissa Gorga opened up about the estrangement between herself and Teresa Giudice.

Her guest was former RHOBH star Denise Richards. The two discussed her return to the Bravo show for a few episodes and the awkward way it played out for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers.

Melissa addressed her “non-existent” relationship with Teresa and how it now affects her and her husband, Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said that she and Joe have come to terms with where things are, noting, “I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is, and we need to accept it.”

She admits, “Everyone is happier how it is right now.”‘

Season 14 of RHONJ will be different

After Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped, the dynamics among the women shifted.

The reunion changed a lot, leading to broken friendships and allegiances changing.

One of the most significant changes is where Jackie Goldschneider stands with Teresa Giudice. The women were not friends, especially after the latter started a rumor Jackie’s husband was cheating on her. That snowballed into a bigger mess, and it appeared things would never be okay. However, the two are good friends now and are hanging out following Season 14 wrapping.

Danielle Cabral also switched sides after an altercation between her and Jennifer Aydin, which resulted in filming being shut down. That will all play out as the season airs, and viewers are waiting to see the events transpire.

One thing is for sure, though. Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice won’t be mending fences anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.