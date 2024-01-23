When does RHONJ Season 14 premiere in 2024?

When does The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premiere? That’s a question RHONJ fans have been asking for a long time.

Filming for RHONJ Season 14 was delayed a bit after the explosive Season 13 reunion left the cast members needing a break.

The pushback in filming meant that the new season wouldn’t premiere in the winter as it has in the past.

However, some good news has dropped that will be music to The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans’ ears.

The Instagram account @rhonjobsessed recently shed more light on the hot topic via Instagram Stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sharing pictures of each cast member, the IG account did a poll that read, “#RHONJ returns for Season 14 this April ARE YOU EXCITED?” with an option to vote yes or no.

An Instagram fan account for RHONJ teases the Season 14 premiere. Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

When does The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere in April 2024?

Although the fan account didn’t give a specific RHONJ Season 14 premiere date, all signs point to it being at the beginning of April, Wednesday, April 3, to be exact.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has hit the back half of Season 13. Based on the episode count from previous seasons, RHOBH Season 13 will wind down at the beginning of March.

If Bravo follows a 20-episode season like Seasons 11 and 12 then The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill Season 13 finale will air on Wednesday, March 6. The RHOBH reunion, which is being filmed this week, will likely be a three-part event because that has become the norm for the Real Housewives franchise.

The final reunion episode of RHOBH Season 13 should air on Wednesday, March 27, making room for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 to hit Bravo airwaves the following week.

This all coincided with Melissa Gorga recently spilling that the new season of RHONJ would premiere in early spring.

Everything else we know about RHONJ Season 14 so far

The upcoming season will be like no other as Melissa and Joe Gorga are no longer speaking with Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Dolores Catania has called the new season “unpredictable.” Meanwhile, Melissa revealed the season is “different” and “really, really good.”

The Season 14 sneak peek at BravoCon featured a massive blow-up between Teresa and John Fuda. Later, John addressed the fight and revealed that he stooped down to Teresa’s level during the heated argument.

There are several cast alliance shake-ups, too, with Jackie Goldschneider going over to Team Teresa and Danielle Cabral going over to Team Melissa.

Oh yes, the next season of RHONJ will be good. Unfortunately, the wait for it is still a couple of months away.

Be sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for all the details on RHONJ Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.