RHONJ star Melissa Gorga teases Season 14 — Here’s when the show returns

It’s officially a new year, which means we’re closer to getting the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While Bravo is trying to keep things hush, hush, Melissa Gorga is doing the Lord’s work because she just revealed when we can expect the Season 14 premiere.

That’s not all the OG teased during a recent interview where she dished about the show.

Melissa revealed the biggest misconception viewers have about the new season, and yes, it involves her nemesis, Teresa Giudice.

However, if you were thinking about another knockdown or drag-out fight between the sisters-in-law, think again.

Season 13 was the last straw for viewers who aired their frustration about the decades-long drama that has overshadowed every other storyline on the show.

Thankfully, they listened to the backlash, and we’re about to get something completely different when the show returns.

Melissa Gorga reveals a timeline for RHONJ Season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had great news for fans as she shared a timeline for the 2024 premiere.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, chatted with Entertainment Tonight while at a Netflix event, and as usual, RHONJ was a topic of conversation.

“From what I hear, in the spring you’re gonna get… early, early spring,” shared Melissa after being asked about the show’s return.

Although spring officially starts in March, “early spring” likely means Season 14 will begin airing in February based on past seasons.

Season 13 premiered on February 7, 2023, and aired its last episode in June. Seasons 11 and 12 also premiered in February of their respective years.

So, if history is any indication, RHONJ will be back in the next few weeks.

Will there be more Teresa Guidice vs Melissa Gorga drama in Season 14?

During her chat with the media outlet, Melissa got real about the main thing fans dread: more drama between her and Teresa.

However, she made it clear that won’t be the case in Season 14.

“The biggest misconception is that it’s gonna be more like drama between me and my sister-in-law,” noted Melissa.

“We don’t even, like, look at each other,” she said laughingly.

The mom of three noted that they are living a “new normal” after making a vow at the Season 13 reunion to be done with each other for good.

“I always say that’s unfortunate; I’ll never be happy about that, but we’re all living, and we’re happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course, and right now, that’s definitely how it is,” said Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.