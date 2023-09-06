RHONJ rumor: Jackie Goldschneider angry with Margaret Josephs — Forges friendship with Teresa Giudice?

Rumors are swirling that friends Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs are feuding as filming continues in the Garden State.

This will make for an interesting dynamic when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey rolls around.

Our heads were already spinning with news that Danielle Cabral might have switched sides after she was spotted hanging out with Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda.

Images and videos from a charity baseball game, which was filmed several days ago, also showed the newbie looking very chummy with Joe Gorga.

Speaking of chummy, Teresa Giudice and Jackie have also made amends, and that friendship will be interesting to watch.

Now, with news that Jackie and Margaret are feuding, did Danielle and Jackie swap teams?

Here’s why Jackie Goldschneider is feuding with her RHONJ costar Margaret Josephs

All About the Real Housewives recently broke down the alleged feud between Margaret and Jackie on their podcast.

According to the hosts, this all started over Jackie’s recently published book, The Weight of Beautiful.

“Jackie did makeup with Teresa and Jennifer at the beginning of the season,” teased the duo. “Margaret is salty about that, but there’s another reason that Jackie is fuming with Margaret.”

The real tea wasn’t posted on the podcast but on the paid Patreon account, and @rhonjobsessed later shared snippets online.

The podcast hosts revealed that the feud between the two women is “about Jackie’s book…I think Margaret insinuated she got Jackie the book deal.”

“And then it’s like the book deal thing, where it was like, ‘You know, you didn’t get me a book deal. Don’t take credit for that.’ That’s really what it is. That’s what she’s fighting with Margaret about,” they shared.

Are Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice friends?

Meanwhile, don’t expect to see a feud between Jackie and Teresa Giudice in Season 14 because they have made up.

Jackie has never been afraid to go head-to-head with the OG, but they’ve now put their differences aside.

We noticed that something was up during an interaction between them on social media when Jackie posted a promo for her book.

Several of her castmates liked and commented on the Instagram post, but that was not surprising. What we didn’t expect was for Teresa to send “Congratulations” to the 46-year-old.

Jackie also responded to the comment and wrote, “Thanks babe.”

Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

With claims that Jackie and Margaret are feuding, does this mean that the newly minted author is now a Trehugger?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.