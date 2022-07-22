RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider in a floral mini dress photobombed by Margaret Josephs

Jackie Goldschneider gets stylish in Ireland. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider is living it up in Ireland, and she recently shared a fashionable picture that showed her being photobombed by castmate Margaret Josephs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked a summery mini dress for a day out as the women kicked off their cast trip out of the country.

They didn’t waste any time after landing in Ireland, as mere hours later, we saw photos of the cast glammed up and walking the streets of Dublin.

They seem to be having fun, and we can’t wait to see more details of their trip in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Garden State ladies brought their Jersey style to Ireland, and we’re loving the fashionable outfits that we’ve seen on social media.

Jackie recently posted a photo looking chic and casual in her floral dress and jeans jacket, and we also caught a glimpse of Margaret Josephs in the background clad in an adorable yellow shorts suit.

Jackie Goldschneider wears a floral mini dress during a day out in Ireland

Jackie shared a photo on Instagram of her outfit during a day out, and she was quite fashionable in the bright and cheery attire.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a blue floral mini dress that showed off her legs, and she completed the outfit with a jeans jacket and sparkly sandals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

We also got a hint of the residence where their women are staying during their trip.

Jackie’s photo was taken as she walked down a large staircase complete with carpets. From what we could see in the image, we’re guessing the women are staying in a Victorian-style mansion based on our small glimpse of the interior— but we’ll be able to confirm that in Season 13.

The RHONJ cast is showing off their style in Ireland

Jackie isn’t the only one showing off her unique style in Ireland. The other women are dressing to impress as well.

We spotted Margaret Josephs photobombing Jackie in her Instagram photo, and she was bright and cheery in her yellow outfit.

She opted for a tweed jacket with a huge yellow flower on the collar and a fitted white shirt underneath. The Real Housewives of New Jersy star wore matching high-waisted shorts and had her signature blond hair in a sleek side bob.

The always stylish Melissa Gorga also shared a photo in her Irish colors— a green crop top and matching high waist pants.

She added a stunning leather jacket to the ensemble from her store Envy by MG.

The jacket had a cheeky message for her castmates as the words “Late but best dressed” was written on the back in crystals.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.