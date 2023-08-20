Leaked RHONJ photos have viewers convinced that Danielle Cabral has switched sides

Filming is underway for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now Danielle Cabral is under fire after recent photos were leaked.

The newbie is getting bashed online and being unfollowed on social media for supposedly betraying Teresa Giudice.

During the Season 13 reunion, there was a clear division– with Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle against Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda.

However, have some alliances changed since then?

That’s what the Trehuggers are saying, and they’re pretty angry at Danielle because images showed her hanging out with Teresa’s sworn enemies.

The photos were from two different events filmed for the new season. One was from Jenn Fessler’s birthday party, where the entire cast was in attendance.

The latest batch of photos was taken at an event hosted by Danielle to celebrate her husband Nate Cabral’s sixth anniversary of his brain surgery.

Leaked RHONJ photos show Danielle Cabral hanging out with Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs

The Trehuggers quickly embraced Danielle after she pledged her allegiance to Teresa last season, but now the newbie is feeling their wrath.

Snaps from Jenn Fessler’s birthday party showed the mom of two having fun inside a photo booth with Melissa, Joe Gorga, Margaret, and a few others.

A Teresa fan page posted the photos on Twitter and wrote, “I am TELLING y’all that Danielle switched sides, she’s been very close with Marge this new season and has been liking anti Teresa and Jen posts on Twitter #rhonj.”

Those weren’t the only images we’ve seen of Danielle hanging with the other women.

Another set of photos posted online showed Danielle sitting outside with Melissa, Rachel, Margaret, and Jenn Fessler, which was the final straw for the Teresa stans.

A screenshot comment alongside the images was posted online with one viewer saying “She just lost a fan and that fast. SMH. She can’t be mad at anyone but herself… She is looking for a moment and yet again someone else trying to take Tre spot.”

Teresa Giudice fans unfollow Danielle Cabral over leaked images

Meanwhile, others also bashed Danielle in the comments and some have already unfollowed her.

“Okkkkkk I’m good! I heard she liked a tweet saying Tre and Jen didn’t have her back at the reunion 🙄🙄🙄,” wrote one commenter.

“Danielle just lost another one here with me too. Unfollowing her and bad mouthing her any chance I get now,” said someone else.

One person reasoned, “She will lose me and I’m sure a lot of others as fans of hers if she jumps ship, and tries to play the victim (with Marg behind the scenes.”

“I unfollowd her, not interested if she’s hanging with trash,” declared one Instagram user.

“I unfollowed Danielle today as well after hearing about this,” added someone else

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.