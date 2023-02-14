Teresa Giudice talks newbies, calls Danielle Cabral her ‘solider’ and clarifies Rachel Fuda feud

Teresa Giudice talks The Real Housewives of New Jersey newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda as Season 13 kicks off.

Last week the highly anticipated premiere of RHONJ Season 13 arrived and introduced Rachel and Danielle.

Rachel’s a friend of Melissa Gorga’s, while Danielle and Teresa are pals.

In a recent interview, Teresa got real about the two new additions.

Tre addressed a misconception about her relationship with Rachel and also gave a major shout-out to Danielle.

These newbies have found themselves in the middle of the Gorgas and Teresa feud, but in true Real Housewives fashion, things aren’t always as they seem.

Teresa Giudice sets the records straight on feud with RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda

After the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, Tre and her pal Jennifer Aydin stopped by the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to chat with host Janine Rubenstein. The ladies dished all the Real Housewives dirt, with Teresa not holding back when it came to the new additions to the cast.

One hot topic that Teresa happily cleared up was speculation she didn’t give Rachel a chance because of Tre’s feud with Melissa. Last week Rachel declared that Teresa wrote her off due to the fact that Melissa and Rachel are good friends because of their kids.

Teresa addressed the rumors, sharing that was not the case at all.

“When I first met Rachel, I definitely gave her a fair chance, but you’re gonna have to see how the season plays out, to see where that falls. But I just wanted to put that out there,” Teresa expressed on the podcast.

The RHONJ OG also made it clear that whatever happens between her and Rachel throughout the season, the drama was not there from the get-go.

Speaking of feuds, over the weekend, Teresa shocked The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans with the news that she and her former frenemy Jacqueline Laurita have made peace.

One person that Teresa can count on this season, besides Jennifer, is Danielle, and Tre happily gushed over her pal being on the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice gushes over Danielle Cabral

Teresa and Danielle met through mutual friends. In an unexpected turn of events in Season 13, Tre spilled that Danielle became her “soldier” as the drama was taken to a whole new level. It was something Danielle did on her own and wasn’t what Teresa expected from her friend.

“What I love about Danielle is that she’s a leader. She’s definitely not a follower. I brought [her] on as my friend, but, like, she’s not my bestie yet…meaning, she made her own opinion [on the others],” she explained.

The Namaste B$tches Podcast host admired that Danielle came in and got to know the rest of the women on the show before forming her own opinion.

There’s so much to look forward to on the RHONJ Season 13, and Teresa Giudice has given a little teaser on how things unfold between her and the two new cast members.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.