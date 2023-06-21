Danielle Cabral shared heartfelt post on the six-year mark of husband Nate Cabral’s emergency brain surgery

Father’s Day has a much deeper meaning for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral and her husband, Nate Cabral.

For the couple, the day is a reminder that Nate got a second chance at life.

Danielle explained it in her social media post as she shared a video tribute to her husband of 10 years.

We got to learn a little about the couple in Season 13, but we didn’t know the trials they’ve experienced over the years.

The mom of two shared the story of how they received some terrifying news six years ago when she was pregnant with her daughter and ready to give birth.

That news led to Nate being rushed into surgery, and now Danielle is reflecting on how happy she is that her husband is still alive and doing well.

Danielle Cabral celebrates the sixth anniversary of Nate Cabral’s brain surgery.

The RHONJ newbie gave us an insight into her life long before the reality TV cameras.

Danielle told her 167,000 Instagram followers, “Six years ago, days before giving birth to our daughter, doctors found a cyst in my husband’s left ventricle of his brain, causing hydrocephalus.”

She explained that Nate was sick for weeks before the diagnosis and had experienced extreme dizziness, random seizures, and lost motor functions. However, despite going to a few doctors and the emergency room they gave him a clean bill of health.

After Nate experienced an “extreme episode,” Danielle demanded that the doctors do a brain scan.

“Nathan didn’t even drive out of the parking lot before we got a call saying you need emergency BRAIN SURGERY like TOMORROW! At any moment, my husband could have had a brain aneurysm,” wrote Danielle.

Danielle Cabral’s tribute to Nate Cabral. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

RHONJ couple Danielle Cabral and Nate Cabral were both hospitalized in 2017

Danielle continued to reflect on the highly stressful moment and shared that they both had to check in to the hospital the day after getting the news about Nate’s emergency brain surgery.

“We were both wheeled into NYU (me because I was ready to give birth and Nathan because his legs gave out),” shared Danielle. “My husband had brain surgery to remove the cyst. It was successful.”

The Bravo personality told her followers that ever since then, she has made it a tradition each year to write a post about her husband on the anniversary of his successful surgery.

“I make a video of all the amazing things we celebrated that year,” shared Danielle, who later added, “My love, look at year 6… We love you and I’m so happy the world gets to love you, too.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.