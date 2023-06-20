Danielle Cabral had RHONJ fans ‘crying’ over Nate Cabral second chance story

Danielle Cabral had The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans “crying” after she shared a heartwarming story about her husband Nate Cabral’s second chance at life.

They may be new to RHONJ, but viewers love the dynamic between Danielle and Nate.

The couple has even more love for each other off-screen. Danielle recently celebrated her husband’s 40th birthday with a huge bash that had Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

On Father’s Day, though, Danielle honored Nate by sharing a story about that day six years ago when she almost lost him.

It was also right as she was going into labor with their daughter Valentina.

Yes, this may sound like a good soap opera storyline, but it wasn’t.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral shares husband Nate Cabral’s second chance story

Taking to Instagram, Danielle revealed that days before she gave birth to Valentina, a cyst was found in Nate’s brain that was causing hydrocephalus. Nate was very sick with severe symptoms such as “random seizures, lose motor functions, and experience extreme dizziness.”

Despite his symptoms, doctors never ordered a scan until one extreme episode had Danielle demanding one. Danielle revealed the doctor reluctantly agreed and reiterated Nate was healthy, which was not the case.

“Nathan didn’t even drive out of the parking lot before we got a call saying you need emergency BRAIN SURGERY like TOMORROW! At any moment, my husband could have had a brain aneurysm,” she wrote as part of her lengthy caption. “The next day, we were both wheeled into NYU (me because I was ready to give birth and Nathan because his legs gave out). My husband had brain surgery to remove the cyst. It was successful. He came out of surgery glowing. I asked the nurse if it was normal to look soooo beautiful after surgery. Only him!”

Danielle went on to reveal that every year on the date Nate had brain surgery to save his life, she makes a video tribute to celebrate him. This year was extra special because of Father’s Day.

The reality TV star gushed over Nate before ending her IG post that had The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans flocking to the comments section.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans react to Danielle Cabral’s Instagram post

Nate was among the first to pop up in the comments section of Danielle’s Instagram post, where he made it clear he was still here because of his wife.

“Thanks to your persistence, I am still here! Love you, my rock! ❤️❤️ #yearsix,” he wrote.

There was so much love for the Cabrals in the comments.

One user revealed that Danielle and Nate’s story had her “Crying!!!” while another reflected on this being a “second chance at life” for Nate.

It was a “triumphant story,” shared a different user, with one also declaring the couple is “officially my favorites.”

Danielle Cabral may have endured a lot of drama and stress on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but none of it compared to what she’s been through with her husband, Nate Cabral.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, RHONJ fans want Danielle back next season. However, she has expressed she may not be down to return.

