Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star JWoww parties with RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Danielle Cabral

It was a New Jersey crossover event this past weekend when Jennifer “JWoww” Farley partied the night away with Teresa Giudice and Danielle Cabral for a good reason.

Yes, Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives of New Jersey become one as JWoww and Teresa joined Danielle in celebrating her husband Nate Cabral’s birthday.

Nate turned the big 40, and his wife went out all for his special day.

The guest list was a bit of a surprise as JWoww was spotted at the festivities.

No JWoww isn’t trading in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to become a Real Housewife.

Instead, the MTV personality was just there to have some fun with pals.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley hangs Danielle Cabral

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Danielle gave a huge shout-out to her hubby while revealing the bash she threw in his honor. Danielle shared a photo dump of the night on Instagram, and JWoww was in the mix.

JWoww posed with Danielle and Kayla Giovinazzo from EAT CLEAN BRO meal prep. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation beauty stunned in a black mock turtleneck sleeveless crop top and cream/peachy pants.

JWoww poses with Danielle at Nate’s bday party. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Although JWoww didn’t post anything to her Instagram feed, she did share a pic of her bonding with Teresa via her IG Stories.

JWoww parties with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice

In the photo captured by @bravobravobravobri, Tre and JWoww pose for a party moment. The pic was taken at night, and the two women look fabulous.

JWoww’s shot with Teresa comes right after a video of Teresa shooting alcohol into Danielle’s mouth.

The comments section of the Instagram post had mixed thoughts on seeing JWoww posing with Teresa.

Several were not happy to see JWoww hanging with Teresa. One user even told JWoww to steer clear of the RHONJ star.

Pic credit: @bravobravobravobri/Instagram

There was one comment, though, that was for seeing Teresa and JWoww together, even hoping the latter would make a friend of appearance on the next season of the Bravo show.

Pic credit: @bravobravobravobri/Instagram

Part 2 of the Season 13 RHONJ reunion airs tomorrow night with a sneak peek showing the gloves are coming off for all the women. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle revealed the second part of the reunion is chaos.

What do you think of JWoww hanging with Danielle and Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.