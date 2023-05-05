Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Sammi ‘Sweatheart’ Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro return in new season teaser

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 has come to a close, but fans were given a special treat after the finale.

MTV released a teaser for Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation coming later this year, and it had two familiar faces coming back.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are back for the new season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, news broke that Sammi was finally making an appearance on the show after years of declining to be part of it in March.

Meanwhile, Ronnie made a brief appearance in Season 6 to reveal to give an update on his life, including a big move.

The new footage was jaw-dropping, to say the least, so let’s take a look at what we know about it.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola makes Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut

The group reels from the fallout of Angelina Pivarnick’s engagement to Vinny Tortorella, kicking off a new teaser that simply read later this year on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Next, Sammi shocks the entire cast when she enters a house alongside Angelina, shouting, “Hey guys, sorry I’m late!”

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio has the best response wondering if Sammi’s a hologram. Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Vinny Guadagnino are left speechless with their jaws literally dropping on the floor.

It doesn’t take long for the fighting to start. Sammi calls out people for being messy while Nicole and Deena Cortes end up in tears. At one point, Deena begs a producer to just let her go home.

Yes, Sammi’s coming back with a bang, even reminding Jersey Shore fans that she’s still “the sweetest b***h you’ll ever meet” in a confessional.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wants to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Although Sammi’s appearance was a big tease for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, it wasn’t the only bombshell in the teaser. Ronnie visits Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino at his house, delivering some coffee and big news.

Mike is shocked to learn that Ronnie’s ready to return to the show after a hiatus to focus on his own mental health. This leaves The Situation concerned about the squad and him keeping this secret.

However, all signs point to Ronnie rejoining the group next season. As of this writing, Ronnie has yet to speak out on his desire to reenter the reality TV world.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if Sammi and Ronnie will fill together.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion kicks off next week. Perhaps the cast will tease more about Ronnie and Sammi’s return.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.