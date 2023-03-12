Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola returns to Jersey Shore — See her confessional shot

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will finally feature OG star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, and she has already started to film the show.

Sammi, of course, appeared on Jersey Shore for all six seasons of the MTV show from 2009-2012.

When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation hit MTV airwaves in 2018, she was noticeably absent from the cast featuring Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi’s ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Sammi opted out of the show because of the happy place she was in her life and to avoid certain situations.

However, it seems she has changed her tune because the official Jersey Shore social media accounts teased Sammi’s return this weekend.

In a photo of Sammi shooting a confessional with a green screen behind her, she had on ripped black jeans, a plunging navy-blue carousel-like top, and white sneakers. Her long brown locks parted to the side and flowed down her chest as Sammi had a serious look on her face.

“She’s still the sweetest b***h you’ll ever meet. 🎥💋 @sammisweetheart #JSFamilyVacation,” was the caption on the social media shares.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola announces Jersey Shore return

After MTV broke the news first, Sammi took to Instagram to share that she’s back.

Sammi opted for a selfie confessional shot that showed a more close-up look at her on set. She was once again in front of the green screen, but this time only her top was featured.

The MTV personality kept her serious face on for her own share too.

“Okay I can finally say… I’m backkk! ☺️ @jerseyshore #jsfamilyvacation,” she teased on her IG post.

The comments section of the post was featured with a slew of reactions, and a couple were from Sammi’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

Mike popped in to write “We have a Situation,” while Snooki left some emojis, and the official Jersey Shore account declared “the return of an ICON.”

Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Sammi joins Jersey Shore Family Vacation amid Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s absence

Details regarding Sammi joining Jersey Shore Family Vacation are being kept quiet for now.

Season 6 of the show is currently in full swing, so there’s it’s likely that Sammi will be back sooner rather than later. After all, Season 7 of the MTV series has yet to be announced or begin filming.

What is known is that Sammi’s return comes as her ex-boyfriend Ronnie is no longer involved in the show.

Ronnie took a step back from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation nearly two years ago after an alleged domestic abuse incident to focus on his sobriety as well as his mental health. He did make a brief appearance in Season 5 to meet up with Mike, Deena, and Nicole.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola to reunite with her Jersey Shore family. As for whether she’s back for good or just a brief stint, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans will just have to keep watching.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8/c on MTV.