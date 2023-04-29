Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick engaged to Vinny right after divorce

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shocked viewers in the most recent episode when Angelina Pivarnick got engaged right after her divorce party.

Angelina’s new guy Vinny Tortorella popped the question with all her cast members looking on following a heartfelt speech to her Jersey Shore family.

In February, the couple went public with their relationship at the premiere party for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13.

As Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers know, Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira.

Their wedding played out on the MTV show and featured the infamous toast/roast courtesy of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Angelina’s looking to the future after her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation engagement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick engaged

Vinny picked an interesting time to ask Angelina to marry him. The group was out to lunch to seemingly celebrate Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday. It was only day two of Vinny meeting the Jersey Shore group and a day after Angelina held her divorce party.

That didn’t bother Vinny, though, as he grabbed Angelina’s hand to profess his love for her while the cast looked on in awe.

“I want to grow old with you. I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else, together, as one. My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something. I love you, Ang, and I hope that you’ll marry me,” Vinny expressed, pulling out a ring box proving it was the real deal.

Angelina immediately said yes with her Jersey Shore family by her side, happy yet ready to have a little fun at her expense.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast reacts to Angelina Pivarnick’s engagement

There was a lot of mocking of the quick timing of Angelina and Vinny’s engagement, especially since the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast had just met him.

“We just met him yesterday! She just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she’s gonna have to buy another one,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio spilled.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was also in disbelief at what happened. “This is a mind-blowing development in the squad. Like, yesterday was the divorce party. Go straight to a proposal? It’s wild.”

JWoww and Snooki echoed what the guys as shock pretty much summed up how the cast felt.

Even Angelina Pivarnick was surprised by the proposal, but she’s happier than ever. One night she’s throwing a divorce party. The next, she’s getting in engaged. It was a lot for Angelina to take in.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.