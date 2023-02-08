Melissa Gorga was more than ready for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere last night as she partied the night away with some of her castmates and a surprising Jersey Shore star.

A photo of their night out was posted by Angelina Pivarnick, who joined the cast to celebrate the premiere clad in a black minidress with a corset bodice and draping at the bottom.

The image showed the MTV personality posing with Melissa, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider as they smiled for the snap.

“JERSEY SHORE AND JERSEY HOUSEWIVES CROSSOVER ❤️😍 FUN NIGHT CELEBRATING THEIR PREMIERE,” Angelina captioned the Instagram Story.

It wasn’t surprising that Melissa was fashionable in a chic cocktail dress at the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She opted for a black lace outfit with delicate straps and a low neckline that featured a midi length while paired with clear, strappy heels.

The Bravo personality accessorized the outfit with large hoop earrings, and she donned dramatic lashes and nude, glossy lips.

Melissa’s BFF, Jackie Goldschneider, also wore black, while Margaret chose a tan sweater dress with side cutouts.

Angelina Pivarnick hangs with RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

RHONJ viewers sound off on the premiere episode

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers were excited about the new season, and after the premiere last night, they didn’t hesitate to sound off.

Overall, fans of the show were satisfied with the first episode and are excited about the rest of the season, especially with the addition of the newbies.

“This season is going to be bonkers. And. I. Am. Here. For. It. #RHONJ,” noted one Twitter user.

Another commenter said, “I’m really liking the new girls, they instantly feel part of the group with no awkwardness. My fav is of course Danielle!”

Pic credit: @megcallahan6/@thefallenb**chh/Twitter

One person wrote, “I really like the newbies added to this season. They both clocked in and started working instantly.”

Someone also threw shade at Melissa and Jackie calling them “boring” while praising the newbies.

“the newbies hit it out of the ballpark First Episode and looking forward to seeing a lot more of them,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @alltruetea @MarcyDavis5/Twitter

Melissa Gorga promotes Epic

Melissa has several brand partnerships, one being Epic, which she promoted some time ago on social media during National Reading Month.

She urged her followers to sign up with the company using her code “MELISSA,” and they would get access to free content for one month.

“Reading builds confidence in my kids and brings us together as a family!!” wrote Melissa in the Instagram post, which showed her using Epic with her youngest son, Joey.

Melissa noted that Epic gives her kids access to 40,000 books, “everything from Read-To-Me to chapter books–so it’s screen time I feel good about.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.