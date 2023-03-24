Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stuns Jersey Shore viewers with Family Vacation surprise appearance

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gave fans a shock when he appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with a life update.

Jersey Shore OG cast member left the hit MTV show nearly two years ago for personal reasons, a choice he has proven to be the right one for him.

Although, at the time, it was believed Ronnie would resume filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, he has remained out of the spotlight.

That is until last night when he popped up on the show to reveal how he’s doing these days.

It turns out Ronnie has made a lot of changes to make a better life for himself and his daughter, 4-year-old daughter Ariana, with his ex Jen Harley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reality TV star even shared some big updates during his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation return.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reveals a life change on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

While the rest of the group hit up New Orleans on their cross-country trip, Ronnie was packing up his house in Los Angeles.

“I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life. I’ve decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It’s a sneaker store called SneakerClinic,” he expressed.

Ronnie won’t be making the trek from California to Florida alone. Ariana will be right by her dad’s side. The Jersey Shore star confirmed via a confessional that he has full custody of his daughter.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced. She calms my world. I didn’t have the perfect situation with her mother, but she’s turned out perfect. She’s so sweet and so polite,” Ronnie gushed about his little girl.

There’s no question that Ronnie and Jen had a turbulent relationship that landed both of them in legal trouble more than once. All of that’s behind Ronnie, though, as he has spent time focusing on his mental health since leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore OG Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was in treatment for months

In 2019 when Ronnie left Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, his life was in shambles, and he was going to lose it all, including his daughter, if things didn’t change. After several arrests for violence, Ronnie realized he needed to focus on his mental health, and he did just that.

“I was in treatment for eight or nine months, but it helped me grow, and it made me a stronger person,” he said during the episode while also admitting he came close to losing Ariana for good.

Those days are behind Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, as his priority remains to build the best life for himself and his baby girl. Ronnie didn’t address if he plans to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for good.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ronnie’s ex-Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has been filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after years of saying no to the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8/7c on MTV.