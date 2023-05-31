RHONJ: Danielle Cabral says part 2 of the reunion ‘is chaos’

If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, then you did not miss part one of the reunion, which kicked off last night.

As expected, the women were ready to throw daggers at each other as they delved into all the drama that kicked off during the season.

However, according to newbie Danielle Cabral, that was nothing compared to what will play out next as she teased utter “chaos” in part two.

Danielle found herself in hot water this season after she inserted herself in the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor.

The gossip was told to her by Jennifer Aydin, who, along with Teresa Giudice had secretly met up with a former friend of Margaret Josephs, Laura who spilled the tea in her desperation to get on the show.

Danielle was itching to tell Melissa what was said about her, so she chose the perfect time — the Season 13 finale party where the cast and other guests were gathered with the Bravo cameras in tow.

Melissa wasn’t pleased with that, and the two women will go head to head in part two.

Danielle Cabral teases chaos in part two of the RHONJ reunion

The RHONJ star recently gave her take on the reunion.

“I want to say chaos, but that was the second part of the reunion,” said Danielle during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. “The second part of the reunion is chaos, but I think the first part for me is vindicated.”

That vindication is likely in regard to Danielle’s beef with Rachel regarding Margaret Josephs. She faced off with them both last night and held her own, for the most part.

As for vindication about how she dealt with the Melissa situation, that’s another story, because they have a lot to hash out at the reunion.

However, Danielle has already expressed that she has no regrets about how she dealt with that situation.

Danielle Cabral doubles down on her decision to tell Melissa Gorga about the cheating rumor

During her chat with ET, Danielle explained that she told Melissa about the cheating rumor because she wanted to give the Envy by MG founder a “chance to shoot it down.”

“I believed Melissa. I was friends with Melissa,” said Danielle. “I think that’s what everybody kind of forgets is, that I was not coming to tell Melissa to destroy her for Teresa and Jen.”

The newbie affirmed that she liked Melissa and that that’s why she told her.

“I could have very easily just let it be, but I wanted her to deny it” added Danielle.

Check out what’s next to come in part two of the RHONJ reunion.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs Tuesday, June 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.