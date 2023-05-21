Danielle Cabral accused of doing Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice’s ‘dirty work’

Danielle Cabral has been dubbed as a refreshing addition to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, but she’s now getting a taste of how savage viewers can be.

Right now, she’s fielding backlash online for the way things dramatically played out during the finale.

The newbie is being accused of playing into the hands of Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin — ultimately doing their dirty work in the messy cheating rumor about Melissa Gorga.

Before the season aired, Teresa and Jennifer met with Margaret Josephs’ former bestie — who was ready to spill the tea about everything the RHONJ star had allegedly told her about the cast.

The jilted friend claimed that someone close to Margaret saw Melissa in a car making out with a man who was not her husband.

That rumor was bubbling all season, and at the finale, it finally spilled over.

Danielle Cabral is accused of doing Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice’s dirty work

Jennifer and Teresa went into Season 13 armed with the cheating information, but they each had a different approach to the situation.

Teresa opted for a secret mission — calling up her brother Joe and telling him that Melissa was a cheater — with Luis Ruelas backing her up.

Jennifer opted to spill the tea to Danielle, on camera, and then she stepped back and watched it all play out.

Ultimately Danielle was riddled with guilt about keeping the secret from Melissa, so she sat her down and spilled her guts to the Envy by MG founder in the finale.

Now, the Boujie Mama is getting bashed on Instagram for doing Jennifer and Teresa’s dirty work.

“you fell into the Teresa and Jennifer trap and did the dirty work for them. Melissa and you got along and quickly you turned sides.. cheating rumors should never be said on camera no matter who it is…” wrote one viewer.

Someone else added, “Danielle, you got played by Jen and Teresa. They got the fake gossip and had you bring it out… have you not ever watched this New Jersey show? They ALWAYS get people to do their dirty work…”

One commenter said, “Teresa & lou have the “arsenal”! What happen did you find out about the private investigator Louie has? Is that why your doing their dirty work.”

Another viewer added, “You’re doing the twos dirty work, please see that. It’s very obvious to the audience.”

Danielle Cabral let the story unfold on the RHONJ finale

The recent comments were posted in the comment section of a photo that Danielle shared during the night of the finale, along with some final last words.

“THE FINALE ▪️The moment we’ve ALL waited for,” she wrote on Instagram. “I could type a million things here. I could justify every action… but… I’ll let the story unfold.”

The story did unfold, but not in the way Danielle predicted, and now she’s being called out by viewers and her castmates as well.

Furthermore, the revelation has now affected her relationship with Melissa Gorga and we can’t wait to see them hash things out at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.