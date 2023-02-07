RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral says Season 13 will redeem Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral thinks the show’s highly anticipated Season 13 – which premieres tonight on Bravo – will leave Teresa Giudice “vindicated.”

“I can’t wait for this season to air,” the Bravo newcomer said this week, claiming that viewers will side with Teresa when they see how her ongoing feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga plays out on TV.

The drama began last summer when Teresa allegedly repeated rumors that Melissa had cheated on Joe with the couple’s longtime friend Nick Barrotta.

The explosive fight that ensued resulted in both Gorgas declining to attend Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The details of what exactly went down are still unknown as yet – but the trailer for RHONJ Season 13 promised viewers an up-close look into the sibling drama.

Danielle, a new addition to the cast this season, recently told Page Six that she can’t wait for “that narrative to come out” and for Bravo fans to “see what really happened.”

“Everybody’s got it wrong.”

RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral opens up about Gorga drama

As a new addition to the RHONJ cast, Danielle said she tried to act as a “peacemaker.”

The Bravo newbie told the outlet that she attempted to smooth things over between Teresa and the Gorgas but was ultimately unsuccessful.

While filming, Danielle said, she ended up forming close friendships with both Teresa and Jennifer Aydin, an ally of Teresa’s and Gorga adversary.

The RHONJ Season 13 trailer shows a clip of a conversation between Danielle and Jennifer in which Jennifer repeats the infidelity rumors about Melissa Gorga, telling a stunned Danielle: “He saw Melissa in the back seat and she was making out with another guy.”

Talking with the outlet, Danielle said she’d been “upset” to hear the allegations – less because of their scandalous content than because she didn’t want to get caught up in the drama.

“You don’t want to know certain things because then when you know certain things, you’re involved in certain things,” the Bravo rookie said.

Who is RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral

Danielle is a newcomer to the RHONJ cast this season.

According to her Bravo bio, Danielle is originally from Staten Island, New York, but moved to New Jersey after marrying her husband, Nate Cabral.

The couple has two children: son Dominic, around 8, and daughter Valentina, 5.

In 2018, Danielle launched Boujie Kidz, a children’s clothing company.

Although her bio states that “when it comes to Danielle Cabral, everything is over the top,” the Bravo newbie said that as far as RHONJ, she’s hoping to turn down the drama.

“I hope we get to a better place.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c.