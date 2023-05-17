RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral called ‘careless and malicious’ for spilling Melissa Gorga cheating rumor

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast had a lot to say about newbie Danielle Cabral after she found herself in hot water during the finale episode when she spilled the cheating rumor to Melissa Gorga.

To be honest, the finale was anti-climatic at best because we already heard about this before Season 13 aired.

The worst kept secret in Jersey was brought up by Jennifer Aydin, who got the scoop after she and Teresa Giudice met up with Margaret JJosephs’sex-friend Laura. Jennifer kept saying she didn’t want to bring up the rumor and have it destroy Melissa’s family.

Except, she did bring it up on camera when she told Danielle, and she brought it up a few other times while discussing it on camera.

My head is spinning from all this, but thankfully we’re at the finish line–well, almost since we still have to get through Teresa Giudice’s wedding special and then the cherry on top — the reunion!

In the meantime, the Jersey girls are sounding off on the finale episode.

Danielle Cabral gets called out for being ‘careless and malicious’

The RHONJ cast didn’t mince words when discussing Danielle Cabral’s actions at the finale party that aired last night.

The newbie was conflicted after Jennifer told her about the cheating rumor, so during the finale party, she soldiered on and dropped the bomb on Melissa.

Except, it wasn’t a bomb because Melissa knew about it six months prior, and she didn’t exactly applaud Danielle for coming clean.

Melissa felt that Danielle played right into the hands of Teresa and Jennifer by bringing up the rumor on camera, and Jackie Goldschneider agreed while sounding off on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show.

“It’s really careless and malicious,” said Jackie, who has despised Danielle from day one.

She noted that Danielle had a choice to say she didn’t want to be a part of spreading the rumor, but instead, she chose to spill the tea for “an extra five minutes” of camera time.

According to Jackie, the newbie “has a dark side,” and her behavior showed “a real lack of conscience.”

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga says Danielle Cabral’s action was ‘calculated’

Meanwhile, it seems Danielle’s revelation has fractured her friendship with Melissa, who reasoned that the newbie could have called her off-camera at any time if she was really concerned.

“You can call my phone, you can ask me to go to lunch [but] you wait till we’re all together at a beautiful party to sit me on the couch to tell me that someone’s calling me a cheater?”

“It was calculated,” Melissa later added. “I laughed at her. I was like, ‘Oh, you’re good, you got your little moment, honey?’ You did their dirty work, you dumb a**.”

Watch as the RHONJ cast sounds off the season finale below:

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Wedding Special airs Tuesday, May 23 at 8/7c on Bravo.