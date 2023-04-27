Jennifer Aydin explains why she shared the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor

Jennifer Aydin has no regrets about sharing the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor, and during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she explained why.

That storyline, which is now playing out on the show, had a major impact on Melissa’s relationship with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

The rumor was told to Teresa and Jennifer after they met up with a woman named Laura Lee Jenson, the former best friend of Margaret Josephs.

Laura has been spilling the tea since the demise of their friendship, and she contacted two of Margaret’s biggest nemeses’ Teresa and Jennifer, who took the bait.

During their chat, Laura revealed the cheating rumor, claiming she heard it from Margaret as someone close to her saw Melissa in a car making out with a man.

Jennifer initially claimed that she was staying silent about what she heard, but it didn’t take long for her to share it with newbie Danielle Cabral on camera.

Why did Jennifer Aydin share the Melissa Gorga cheating rumor?

During her recent appearance on WWHL, Jennifer was asked by a viewer why she brought the Melissa cheating rumor to light after going through a scandal with her husband, Bill Aydin, last season.

You’ll remember how angry Jennifer was at Margaret for sharing the news that Bill had an affair a decade ago.

However, Jennifer responded, “There were times where I was just going to keep it to myself,” but she ultimately had a reason for changing her mind.

“At the end of the day, I signed up to do a reality show to be authentic, and whatever’s going on in my real life,” explained Jennifer, who also mentioned that she has discussed her husband’s affair, and her brother’s sexuality in seasons past.

“Whatever it is I need to live my authentic life, and that is what was going on,” she added.

Jennifer Aydin teases RHONJ Season 13 reunion

The controversial RHONJ star also talked about the recently filmed reunion while on WWHL and admitted that it was a “s**t show.”

As host Andy Cohen agreed with her sentiment, Jennifer added, “I was mentally and emotionally exhausted, and it wasn’t even me most of the time.”

This is not the first time that the mom of five has expressed her feelings about the reunion, which was filmed last Thursday. After the taping, Jennifer took to social media and revealed that it was the most stressful reunion she had ever been through.

After filming the event, she was exhausted and hungry, telling her Instagram followers, “I’m just glad we’re done with it, and I’m getting my annual pizza fix.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.