RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin grabs pizza after filming ‘the most stressful’ reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast filmed the Season 13 reunion on Thursday, and not surprisingly, it was a stressful event.

Jennifer Aydin took to social media late in the night and revealed that she needed a pizza fix after filming the most stressful reunion she has ever been to.

That is certainly not surprising, given what’s going on with her BFF Teresa Giudice.

The OG has been feuding with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for over a decade, but this season has cemented their broken family dynamic.

Furthermore, viewers — who’ve taken sides in the drama — have grown exhausted with the neverending fights between Teresa, Melissa, and Joe.

A lot is weighing on this reunion as it will no doubt signal what decision the network will take going forward, as viewers want either Melissa and Joe or Teresa fired for Season 14.

While we will have to wait to see how all that plays out, Jennifer Aydin has now heightened our eagerness to see the reunion.

Jennifer Aydin says the Season 13 reunion was ‘the most stressful thing’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been to five reunions since joining the show in Season 9, but she confessed that Season 13 was unlike any other.

In a video first shared on her Instagram Story, Jennifer stopped by her favorite pizza place after an exhausting day of filming.

“Reunion was a doozy folks,” said Jennifer in the clip while still looking quite glam in her reunion hair and makeup. “That was the most stressful thing I think I’ve ever been through.”

“Like for real,” continued the mom of five. “I’m just glad we’re done with it, and I’m getting my annual pizza fix.”

Aside from always defending her BFF Teresa amid her family issues, Jennifer has her own drama to contend with.

She and Margaret Josephs no doubt had an intense faceoff at this reunion, much like they did last year after Margaret revealed that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair years ago.

The two women attempted to mend their issues and move on, but they had a nasty fight in a previous episode, bringing them right back to square one.

Jennifer and Margaret can hold their own, though, so it will be interesting to see how the confrontation between them fared at the reunion.

The RHONJ seating chart has been revealed

Andy Cohen posted an update from the set of the reunion yesterday and called it the jungle, so we figured that things were getting heated.

We also got a hint that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga were seated closest to him on opposite sides, and now it has been confirmed.

The seating chart has been revealed, and it shows the OG sitting on Andy’s immediate left, followed by Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and newbie Danielle Cabral at the end of the couch.

On the other side was Melissa Gorga, with Margaret Josephs beside her and newbie Rachel Fuda at the end of the couch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.