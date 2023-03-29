RHONJ viewers sound off on who should leave the show: Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are officially exhausted with the ongoing drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga.

After over a decade of watching their family feud play out with no resolution in sight, the consensus is that something has to give.

Things have seemingly reached a point of no return for the two parties, and viewers are hoping for a major change next season.

While it’s unclear what the network will do to shake things up for Season 14, viewers think it’s time for someone to go — but the question is, who?

Is it time for the OG to finally step down or should Joe and Melissa be the ones to exit the franchise?

Some Jersey viewers shared their opinions on the topic, and it seems the Trehuggers — as the OG’s fans are called — must have missed that poll because most people picked her as the one who should go.

RHONJ viewers sound off on Melissa Gorga vs Teresa Giudice

Housewives fan page @realhousewivesconfessinals reasoned that there has to be a change for Season 14, and for that to happen, either Teresa or Melissa must go.

Interestingly, the comment section was littered with viewers who voted Teresa off the island.

“Teresa’s time has come. It’s not fun anymore,” replied one Instagram user.

“Teresa is holding the show hostage… she should get a show on Peacock with Louie and the girls,” said someone else.

Another commenter wrote, “Teresa needs to be humbled. Prison didn’t do it. Getting dropped from the show? Would be a start.”

“See ya Tre. You a mean girl. Always been. Always will be,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @realhousewivesconfessionals/Instagram

Meanwhile, there were also some votes for the Envy by MG founder and her husband Joe to exit stage left.

One person voted for Melissa and Joe to leave and opined that “New Jersey is teresa!!”

Another commenter said, “Melissa lasted longer then she should have.”

Another viewer added, “Get rid of Melissa,” while someone else said, “Melissa out byee goodbye don t come back goodbye.”

Pic credit: @realhousewivesconfessionals/Instagram

Melissa Gorga talks about a possible RHONJ exit

Melissa confronted the possibility of leaving the show during a recent interview.

When she appeared on the Elvis Duran & The Morning Show earlier this month, the famed radio host asked the Bravo Housewife, “What will be the sign it’s time to hang it up and not do the show anymore?”

The mom of three confessed that while she has thought about that possibility, she’s not ready to say goodbye to the show.

“I have a couple more in me — unless you know, Bravo has other plans – but I don’t know, I do always think about what’s next though,” confessed Melissa.

However, Melissa is also aware that the Bravo execs might be frustrated with how toxic things have become, and that could affect her future on the show.

“I think they can get to a point where they say, ‘don’t know how we’re gonna put these two in a room anymore,’” admitted Melissa during the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

However, she noted that the network will likely see how the reunion plays out before they make any decisions about the new season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.