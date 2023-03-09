RHONJ: Melissa Gorga wants to be ‘in a place of peace’ with Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga has been embroiled in a bitter feud with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice for quite some time, but now she just wants peace.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made the admission during a recent interview where the topic of her family feud took center stage, as usual.

Melissa confessed that while she doesn’t want to be BFFs with Teresa, she does want them to get to a better place, especially for the kids.

The 43-year-old admitted that things have gotten “toxic” at this point, and she wants a different outcome.

“I don’t think we’re gonna go to lunch together, but I do want her to be happy. I do want the girls to be happy,” said Melissa. “We just need to be at a place of peace right now.”

Melissa said she wants to “move forward and upward” and added, “I’m done with just the toxic relationship.”

Melissa Gorga says the family feud started before she came into the picture

During the interview with E! News, Melissa also delved deeper into the long-standing feud between Teresa and her brother Joe.

Viewers of the show have witnessed the nasty sibling rivalry since the moment the Gorgas joined RHONJ back in Season 3.

However, Melissa noted that even if they hadn’t joined the show, things would have still been in a bad place.

“I don’t think it would be much different,” admitted the mom of three. “There was stuff that happened way before The Housewives of New Jersey even existed.”

She revealed that early into her marriage to Joe, she noticed the “tension between brother and sister… so I kinda entered the family, and it was this way.”

Now over a decade later and things have only gotten worse, so bad, in fact, that Melissa is at her breaking point.

She told the media outlet, “If we can’t get it together, then it’s time to just wish each other well, and that’s it!”

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga is focusing on her family

With all the drama going happening on the Giudice side, Melissa is focused on her own family. She’s been leaning on her mom and two sisters amid the firestorm with Teresa, but most importantly, she’s been focused on her three kids.

Things between Melissa and her eldest child Antonia have taken a turn for the better after they butted heads a bit last season due to regular teenage angst. Antonia turned 17 in August, so it won’t be long before she’s off to college. Until then, Melissa is making the most of their time together.

The Bravo star penned a sweet message to her daughter on International Women’s Day, writing in part, “Trying my best to raise an amazing woman. Teach you to be strong, and teach you to be a good human. You never disappoint♥️.”

You can watch Melissa Gorga’s interview with E! News below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.