Melissa Gorga edgy in leather for radio appearance — Reveals if she’s ready to quit RHONJ

Melissa Gorga spent some time with Elvis Duran and his team for the popular morning show, and despite the early wake-up time, she was dressed to impress.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a lot with the Z100 audience as she dished about her fabulous life and her decade-plus run on reality TV.

Melissa snapped photos with the Elvis Duran & The Morning Show crew, and so did her husband Joe Gorga, who is a big fan of the popular radio host.

The images were posted on Instagram, and Melissa’s fashionable outfit caught the attention of many.

She wore leather high-waisted pants with pockets on the sides, paired with a white crop top with tie straps around the midsection.

Melissa styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, and she opted for naturally glam makeup with nude lips. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings.

The snaps were posted on the Elvis Duran Instagram page, with the caption, “Hanging with @melissagorga & @joeygorga! Watch @bravotv’s #RHONJ on Tuesday nights!”

Is Melissa Gorga ready to quit RHONJ?

It wasn’t all fun and games during the early morning show, as Melissa answered some tough questions as well.

Things took a serious turn when Elvis Duran asked, “What will be the sign it’s time to hang it up and not do the show anymore?”

The 43-year-old admitted that in all her years of being a cast member on RHONJ, she never asked herself that question. That is, until recently.

“At what point do you say ‘wow this has been quite a ride…is it time to try something else?'” said Melisssa, who admitted she’s not ready to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of New Jersey just yet.

“I have a couple more in me — unless you know, Bravo has other plans – -but I don’t know, I do always think about what’s next though.”

Speaking of Bravo, Melissa also confessed in another interview that the network could have a dilemma trying to film her and Joe with Teresa Giudice next season amid their toxic family feud.

Melissa said their drama could very well affect her future on the show, but Bravo execs are waiting for the reunion before they make any major decisions about the next season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.